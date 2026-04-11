Police are reviewing a complaint about Reform UK’s offer to pay the energy bills of an entire street for a year as part of a prize draw.

Party leader Nigel Farage has said he is “not in the least bit worried” electoral rules may have been broken by holding the competition after footage online showed him and Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick visiting the winners.

In a video posted on X, the pair could be seen handing a bunch of flowers and a large cheque for £1,758 to a couple, said to be Reform UK supporters, in Wigan on Thursday.

Reform UK said the draw had been cleared by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Asked whether he was worried the party may have broken electoral rules with the stunt, Mr Farage told reporters on Friday: “No, I’m not in the least bit worried.”

Party sources said many members had entered the competition so it was no surprise that a supporter won and that there was video evidence of the randomised draw taking place for legal purposes. It is understood the draw was open to both members and non-members.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We have received a report and are currently reviewing the matter.”