Senior Reform figures condemn ‘stop the boats’ balaclava protest in Dover
Reform UK leader Farage criticised the wearing of balaclavas, saying he "deplores" the disruption in Dover over the weekend.
Senior leaders from Reform UK have condemned a protest at the Port of Dover after hundreds of men dressed in black blocked the roads in a protest against small boat crossings.
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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has condemned the protest which saw hundreds of masked men gather in Dover town and at the ferry port, saying he "deplored" anyone wearing masks or balaclavas at public demonstrations.
"You should not be allowed to be masked up, balaclava-ed up and go out and protest on the streets of our country. It is wrong at every level. So I deplore what is happening in Dover today," Farage added.
Reform UK councillor Laila Cunningham also criticised the gathering, telling LBC that face coverings provide a “cloak of anonymity to criminals and it doesn't have any space on our streets.”
“I think it's since Covid it's become more brazen because I don't feel that criminals should be allowed to roam around with a cloak of anonymity...
"I speak to police. Crime has become more brazen, as you know, you can wear Covid masks and balaclavas."
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Speaking to LBC, Ms Cunningham added that during her time as a prosecutor, she has worked on cases where people have used "various" face coverings, adding that it makes convictions more difficult as "people cannot be sure that they committed the crime".
"'How can you ban [face coverings],' people say. Well, you can make them a reason for stop and search."
Robert Jenrick, Treasury spokesman for Reform UK, also weighed in, comparing the disruption to past protests by climate activists.
“I was very angry when Just Stop Oil and climate groups stopped people going about their daily business, and I don't want to see that happening for any other reason either," he told Sky News.
"People have got to be able to get in and out of the port of Dover, and Kent Police need to do what's necessary.”
The comments come after hundreds of “intimidating” black-clad and masked anti-illegal migrant demonstrators blocked roads in Dover during a protest.
A group was later seen marching through the town and chanting “Stop the boats!”, as dozens of police officers followed, and masked men were seen at Dover Priory station at around midday boarding a train.
The Government condemned the protest, with a spokesman saying: "The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy, but we condemn the behaviour in Dover and the travel disruption it has caused.
"We appreciate the frustration of those who have been impacted today. Access to the port is now restored and traffic is flowing. Those travelling to the Port are advised to allow for extra travel time and to follow guidance from providers.
"We thank policing partners and travel providers who we continue to work with to ensure the safety of passengers and the wider community.”
In an update on X on Saturday afternoon, Kent Police confirmed no arrests had been made during the demonstration.
The force said: “Kent Police responded to a spontaneous protest in #Dover during the morning of Saturday 5 September.
“No arrests were made. Traffic is flowing normally, and all involved had dispersed by midday.”
An associate of right-wing activist Tommy Robinson appeared to claim credit for the demonstrations.
Sharing a video of the protesters on Instagram, Daniel Thomas – known as Danny Tommo – wrote: “It’s time! Protect our country! And more importantly our women and children! This is our warning!”