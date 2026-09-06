Reform UK leader Farage criticised the wearing of balaclavas, saying he "deplores" the disruption in Dover over the weekend.

'This is our warning': 'Intimidating' masked ‘stop the boats’ protesters block roads in Dover. Picture: dannythomasnew/Instagram

By Poppy Jacobs

Senior leaders from Reform UK have condemned a protest at the Port of Dover after hundreds of men dressed in black blocked the roads in a protest against small boat crossings.

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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has condemned the protest which saw hundreds of masked men gather in Dover town and at the ferry port, saying he "deplored" anyone wearing masks or balaclavas at public demonstrations. "You should not be allowed to be masked up, balaclava-ed up and go out and protest on the streets of our country. It is wrong at every level. So I deplore what is happening in Dover today," Farage added. Reform UK councillor Laila Cunningham also criticised the gathering, telling LBC that face coverings provide a “cloak of anonymity to criminals and it doesn't have any space on our streets.” “I think it's since Covid it's become more brazen because I don't feel that criminals should be allowed to roam around with a cloak of anonymity... "I speak to police. Crime has become more brazen, as you know, you can wear Covid masks and balaclavas." Read more: Jaguar Land Rover confirms thousands of job cuts in attempts to save £1.7 billion Read more: Trains resume services after ‘major disruption’ from fire near London Paddington

Nigel Farage, leader of the British Reform UK, has condemned the masked protestors at Dover that brought the port to a standstill. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to LBC, Ms Cunningham added that during her time as a prosecutor, she has worked on cases where people have used "various" face coverings, adding that it makes convictions more difficult as "people cannot be sure that they committed the crime". "'How can you ban [face coverings],' people say. Well, you can make them a reason for stop and search."

Robert Jenrick, Treasury spokesman for Reform UK, also weighed in, comparing the disruption to past protests by climate activists. “I was very angry when Just Stop Oil and climate groups stopped people going about their daily business, and I don't want to see that happening for any other reason either," he told Sky News. "People have got to be able to get in and out of the port of Dover, and Kent Police need to do what's necessary.” The comments come after hundreds of “intimidating” black-clad and masked anti-illegal migrant demonstrators blocked roads in Dover during a protest. A group was later seen marching through the town and chanting “Stop the boats!”, as dozens of police officers followed, and masked men were seen at Dover Priory station at around midday boarding a train.

Protesters at Dover Priory train station after black-clad and masked anti-illegal migrant demonstrators blocked roads in Dover during a protest. Picture: Alamy