Staff at the Reform-run Kent County Council will have to pay £4 per day to park, just weeks after Reform spent £600,000 on a private car park for its own senior councillors, according to plans.

The £600,000 project recently undertaken focused primarily on reinforcing a courtyard at Kent County Hall in Maidstone, and resulted in the opening of eight car parking spaces - six of which are reserved for senior officials.

The decision to charge more junior staff has been proposed within Reform plans to raise £1 million per year, according to reports.

Antony Hook, a Lib Dem councillor for Faversham, was highly critical of the proposal.

“It must work out as being one of the most expensive car parks in Britain,” he said.

“Then to hear they’re considering charging staff to park their cars at work — it’s a kick in the teeth to both staff and council taxpayers.”

Reform, which won control of Kent's local authority in May 2025, is believed to have considered a cost review focused on the risks associated with the savings.

