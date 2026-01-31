Reform council spends £600k on eight free parking spaces for senior councillors
The majority of staff, who will not be able to use the free parking facilities available to their senior colleagues, will still be expected to pay to park every day
Staff at the Reform-run Kent County Council will have to pay £4 per day to park, just weeks after Reform spent £600,000 on a private car park for its own senior councillors, according to plans.
Listen to this article
The £600,000 project recently undertaken focused primarily on reinforcing a courtyard at Kent County Hall in Maidstone, and resulted in the opening of eight car parking spaces - six of which are reserved for senior officials.
The decision to charge more junior staff has been proposed within Reform plans to raise £1 million per year, according to reports.
Antony Hook, a Lib Dem councillor for Faversham, was highly critical of the proposal.
“It must work out as being one of the most expensive car parks in Britain,” he said.
“Then to hear they’re considering charging staff to park their cars at work — it’s a kick in the teeth to both staff and council taxpayers.”
Reform, which won control of Kent's local authority in May 2025, is believed to have considered a cost review focused on the risks associated with the savings.
Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'should be prepared' to testify before Congress, says Starmer
Read more: Parents of Lucy Letby say watching Netflix show 'would kill them' and is 'complete invasion of privacy'
The report acknowledges that the measures are likely to impact “staff morale”, as well as damaging recruitment and reducing office use.
Senior officials benefiting from the new parking facilities include Linden Kemkaran, Reform’s council leader, and Richard Palmer, the council chairman.
The Reform council was elected on their promise to cut waste and save money at the county council, which is about £630 million in debt.
The car parking reports follow a statement by the party earlier this month, saying it would be raising council tax above inflation to 3.99 per cent in an attempt to resolve its financial difficulties.
Other cost-cutting measures in Kent have been outlined in its draft budget, which will be voted on by councillors on February 12.