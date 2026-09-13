A Reform UK council has deployed private security guards to town centres where concerns have reportedly been raised over “gatherings of male migrants” from a nearby accommodation centre.

“This decision is clearly driven by prejudice. We have no answers over what they will do, the powers they will have and even if the council has consulted the police on this.”

He told the Press Association: “The council’s own report and the police tell us there is no evidence of any rise in crime from asylum seekers in Colchester.

It has been criticised by local politicians, including Labour county councillor Lee Scordis.

The initiative, titled Operation Vanguard, is funded through a drawdown of up to £150,000 from a community improvement fund, the party said, with the three-month trial expected to cost about £118,000 plus VAT.

Essex County Council said that six “operatives” will patrol Braintree, Colchester and Chelmsford town centres from Monday for an initial three-month trial period.

A council report titled Launch of Operation Vanguard says the Home Office says “there is no evidence of Wethersfield AAA (Airfield Asylum Accommodation) having an impact on crime levels”.

It then says: “Regardless of this there is anecdotal evidence – which the Home Office has publicly acknowledged – that the presence of this community of asylum seekers creates a fear and perception of a risk of crime.”

The initiative was announced in August after the Government informed Braintree District Council that it plans to expand the use of nearby former RAF airbase Wethersfield, which houses asylum seekers, some of whom travel to surrounding areas by bus.

The Home Office said it would increase the site’s capacity from 800 to 1,245, and will remain operational beyond 2027.

According to Reform UK, the initiative came as a “direct response to concerns raised amongst local residents, particularly women and girls, over gatherings of male migrants in town centres”.

Reform UK leader of Essex County Council, Peter Harris, said: “Today, Operation Vanguard moves from words to action.

“Six trained security guards, two each in Braintree, Chelmsford and Colchester, will provide a visible and reassuring presence on our streets, particularly for women and children.

“Our message is simple: the safety of Essex residents comes first.”

The security guards will work between 10am and 6pm, seven days a week.

Reform UK said the initiative will “deter anti-social behaviour”, provide “reassurance” to residents and “gather evidence” about whether additional support may be required.

Private security guards generally have no more power than other members of the public to take any action against crime, and so law enforcement will still need to be led by police.

While security guards will work primarily in the areas where the migrants are dropped off, they will assist with other security issues if it becomes necessary, a spokesperson said.

Liberal Democrat councillor Stephen Robinson, leader of Chelmsford City Council, said: “We need to make sure our communities are safe and cohesive, but stoking fear and stirring up stereotypes about asylum seekers, which is what Reform UK is doing, will not achieve that.

“We need effective policing, wherever crime and anti-social behaviour occurs, and investment in projects that really make a difference like Liberal Democrat-led Chelmsford City Council’s Women’s Safety Charter… not ineffective, private security.

“The asylum system is in a mess is because certain Reform politicians, who used to be Conservative ministers, let the system spiral out of control.

“This has resulted in the taxpayer forking out for hotels and temporary asylum accommodation.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Public safety remains our first priority and we expect any criminality to be taken seriously. We work with local police to ensure the safety and security of local communities around the site, the staff who work there and those accommodated.

“The concerns of communities are central to our immigration reforms. We are working to fairly house asylum seekers across the country, close every asylum hotel and move asylum seekers into alternative accommodation including former military sites.”