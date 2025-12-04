Reform UK has launched an urgent investigation into a council leader after it was alleged he made a series of racist comments online.

Staffordshire County Council leader Ian Cooper has been accused “bigoted” posts on social media, and was listed as a “top fan of a white supremacist” Facebook page.

Activist group Hope Not Hate claimed to have found racist posts on an account on X allegedly linked to Mr Cooper, including one about foreign secretary David Lammy which read: "No foreign national or first generation migrant should be allowed to sit in Parliament."

It is also alleged he described London Mayor Sadiq Khan as a “narcissistic Pakistani” among other comments.

According to Hope Not Hate, Councillor Cooper made comments on YouTube and X under personal accounts.

Nigel Farage’s party said it was undertaking an “urgent internal investigation over Councillor Cooper’s non-disclosure of social media accounts”.

His alleged social media activity has also come under scrutiny after a group called Reform UK Exposed claimed he was a top fan of a page called The European Race, which promotes white supremacy.

A 'top fan' is someone who has high engagement with a Facebook page.

The Facebook page in question has about 146,000 followers and describes itself as: “A page about our beautiful European people, lands and cultures.”

Posts on the page include captions like “More white babies is the answer!”, “Thin lips are the best” and “#WhiteLondonOnly”.

One photo posted on the page says “If The English Chose To Be Allies With The Germans Instead Of Enemies… The UK Would Still Be White & Beautiful.”

The council declined to comment.

LBC has made several requests for comment from Ian Cooper.

