The 19-year-old leader has repeatedly made headlines, including after clashing with Warwickshire County Council’s chief executive over his proposed ban on certain flags.

George Finch has survived a vote of no confidence. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Reform UK’s 19-year-old leader of Warwickshire County Council has survived a vote of no confidence by a single vote.

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Last week, opposition councillors tabled a motion questioning teenager George Finch’s conduct in office since he took office. Green Party Group leader Jonathan Chilvers alleged Finch had “abused the office of leader” and had repeatedly brought the county into disrepute. Chilvers also criticised what he described as repeated attacks on council staff and partner organisations, as well as the use of the leadership role for political point scoring. Read more: Reform councillor, 19, believes Black History Month 'should be scrapped'

Today, Finch narrowly survived this attempt to oust him by a single vote, with 27 councillors voting for his removal and 26 calling for him to remain in post. Two councillors abstained. Speaking to LBC before the vote, Finch said: “Running a minority administration, it’s tough. You know, it’s probably one of the hardest things you could do if you are running a council.” He added: “For me, it’s water off a duck’s back. I’ve got a job to do, so I’ll continue to do that job up until that point.” Mr Finch said it was “business as usual” while the council continued to deal with local issues. He told LBC: “We’ve got potholes to repair, children’s services to reform. So, you know, it is business as usual for me, it’s just, you know, a normal day at the office.”

George Finch, Reform, the youngest council leader in the UK, running Warwickshire County Council with a budget of £2bn. Picture: Alamy