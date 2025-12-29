Labour minister speaks out as four leaders of Reform-run county councils share distrust in vaccines

By William Mata

Labour has attacked Reform’s health credentials after one third of the right wing party’s council leaders have expressed anti-vaccine sentiment.

Health minister Dr Zubir Ahmed described comments as “dangerous and utterly irresponsible” as the Guardian stated on Monday that four of the 12 chiefs have shown sceptical views. Reform was previously criticised for letting vaccine-sceptic doctor Dr Aseem Malhotra address the final day of its conference. During the speech in Birmingham, the doctor, who is good friends with Robert F Kennedy Jr, suggested that King Charles’s cancer was caused by a covid vaccine. Dr Malhotra was credited by party chairman David Bull as co-writing Reform’s health policy, while party leader Nigel Farage has also raised doubts about vaccine uptake.

Vaccine skeptic Dr Aseem Malhotra addresses Reform's conference. Picture: Alamy

Dr Ahmed, who is a transplant and vascular surgeon alongside his role as Glasgow West MP, said: “These are dangerous and utterly irresponsible comments from senior Reform politicians. “Vaccinations save lives and politicians who cast doubt on them risk exposing children and vulnerable people to harm. “At a time when our NHS is under huge pressure, sowing mistrust in proven public health measures is reckless.” Reform party’s spokesman told the media: “Reform UK strongly supports proven vaccination programmes that protect public health. “But as our councillors have highlighted, forcing blind obedience to every vaccine without question or evidence erodes trust, sabotages successful rollouts, and allows misinformation to spread.” The four Reform council leaders who have shared vaccine skepticism

George Finch, the 19-year-old leader of Reform's Warwickshire County Council. Picture: Alamy

George Finch - leader of Warwickshire County Council In an LBC exclusive, 19-year-old council leader George Finch told Ruth Wood that the chickenpox vaccination might be unnecessary when the infection is “part of life”. "I'm not a medical expert but I don't know why they're now encouraging it when it was fine for years and years and years and years,” he said. "I had chickenpox, I'm still here, I think it's just a part of life.” The £150 jab was introduced as chickenpox can sometimes cause swelling of the brain, serious lung inflammation and stroke, sometimes leading to death.

Jo Monk - Worcestershire County Council leader The county council backed a motion to promote vaccines across Worcestershire last month, with Ms Monk voting in favour. However, according to Worcester News, she expressed reservations, particularly around newer vaccinations - although she did say she was in favour of some of the “older” jabs. She said: “While I fully acknowledge the council’s commitment to public health and the important role vaccination has played in disease prevention, I remain undecided on certain immunisations.”

Linden Kemkaran did not say there was a link between cancer and vaccinations but says it should be investigated. Picture: Alamy

Linden Kemkaran - leader of Kent County Council The leader of Kent County Council said in September that Reform should investigate claims, pushed by Dr Malhotra, that the covid vaccine could be linked to cancer. "I've got absolutely no idea because I'm not a medical expert," she added, at the time, when asked if there was a link. Ms Kemkaran has suspended nine elected members since taking charge of County Hall in May, including some who challenged her in a chaotic online meeting. During this video conference, she told her party to “f****** suck it up,” when they disagreed.

