Kent County Council (KCC), which has been controlled by Nigel Farage’s party since May this year, revealed a 3.99 per cent council tax hike in its draft budget for 2026–27. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Reform's "flagship" council had raised taxes by almost 4 per cent, despite pledging to cut them before last year's local elections.

Kent County Council, which has been controlled by Nigel Farage's party since May this year, revealed a 3.99 per cent council tax hike in its draft budget for 2026-27. It means an average Band D household will see its council tax rise by an estimated £67.47 per year.

KCC leader Linden Kemkaran said the latest budget aimed to “stabilise” the authority’s finances, which she described as “very serious”. Picture: Getty

The party overturned a 30-year Tory majority by winning 57 out of 81 seats, using campaign messages such as a “reduce waste and cut your taxes". With the increase coming just 1 per cent below the Government cap, opposition councillors have warned that further impacts on key services are on the way. Last year, a leaked video showed KCC leader Linden Kemkaran tell Reform colleagues that council tax rises had to be kept below 5 per cent because the local authority was a "shop window" for what the party could do in government. In a statement on Thursday, Ms Kemkaran said: "These proposals reflect the real priorities of Kent residents. People took the time to share their views, and we listened." The council leader said the latest budget aimed to "stabilise" the authority's finances, which she described as "very serious". She added that her councillors inherited hundreds of millions of pounds in debt and had managed to raise taxes "while protecting frontline services”. However, the authority has been accused of "totally betraying" its election promises by the opposing Liberal Democrats. Their leader Anthony Hook told the Telegraph: "Reform stood for election promising to make savings and lower the burden on taxpayers.