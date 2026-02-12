Reform council ignores ‘extreme risk’ warning to pass first budget
Kent County Council, the largest local authority in England, has passed its first budget under Reform UK leadership
Reform UK's flagship local authority in Kent has passed its first budget despite stark warnings from opposition leaders that the plans carry "extreme risk".
Listen to this article
Opposition parties have described the budget as “potentially reckless” and a “gambler’s budget,” warning that low reserves and forecast overspending could leave Kent County Council financially exposed.
Critics pointed to significant projected overspends without sufficient increases in council tax to offset the pressure.
Reform UK council leader Linden Kemkaran defended the proposals as a “responsible” and “sensible, low-tax budget”.
Read more: Bin strike ‘sowing the seeds for Reform’, union warns as Birmingham workers extend action until September
Read more: Reform on ‘general election war footing’, Farage says as he calls for PM to resign
“There will be tough decisions ahead, but for the first time in many years, this council is moving in the right direction,” she said.
“It protects key services. It starts to reduce debt, and it does so without placing unnecessary additional burdens on the people of Kent.”
Deputy leader Brian Collins described the budget as “carefully thought through”, adding: “Some people call it risky, I call it bold.”
But Liberal Democrat leader Antony Hook said the plans were “built on broken promises to the taxpayer” and described it as a “casino budget”.
He argued Reform had already “lost control” of the council’s finances this year, citing a forecast overspend of £36.5 million.
He added: “They are putting our risk levels on steroids while burning the safety net.
“It gambles the solvency of this authority on the hope that risks rated as likely won’t materialise.
"It is a budget of failure and extreme risk.”
Kent County Council, the largest local authority in England, is widely viewed as a test case for Reform UK’s capacity to govern.
Reform leaders have proposed a 3.99 per cent council tax rise — despite pledging before their election victory not to increase tax.
However, opposition parties have criticised the decision not to raise council tax to the maximum permitted level, arguing it will leave the council around £10 million short next year — money they say could have helped protect services and boost reserves.
Budget papers show the council is relying on £25 million in “one-off measures” to balance the books, which will “need to be replaced by sustainable solutions in future years”.
Mr Hook warned that selling off assets to fund day-to-day spending “leaves a financial hole” for the following year.
He said: “You can only sell an asset once."
Conservative group leader Harry Rayner also described the plan as a “real gambler’s budget”, while Labour leader Alister Brady said the authority was “heading for financial danger” under Reform.
Budget documents also highlighted adult social care and health as “one of the most critical threats to the council’s financial resilience”.
This particular service area recorded an overspend of £49.7 million in the current financial year.