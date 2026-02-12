Kent County Council, the largest local authority in England, has passed its first budget under Reform UK leadership

By Georgia Rowe

Reform UK's flagship local authority in Kent has passed its first budget despite stark warnings from opposition leaders that the plans carry "extreme risk".

Opposition parties have described the budget as "potentially reckless" and a "gambler's budget," warning that low reserves and forecast overspending could leave Kent County Council financially exposed. Critics pointed to significant projected overspends without sufficient increases in council tax to offset the pressure. Reform UK council leader Linden Kemkaran defended the proposals as a "responsible" and "sensible, low-tax budget".

“There will be tough decisions ahead, but for the first time in many years, this council is moving in the right direction,” she said. “It protects key services. It starts to reduce debt, and it does so without placing unnecessary additional burdens on the people of Kent.” Deputy leader Brian Collins described the budget as “carefully thought through”, adding: “Some people call it risky, I call it bold.” But Liberal Democrat leader Antony Hook said the plans were “built on broken promises to the taxpayer” and described it as a “casino budget”. He argued Reform had already “lost control” of the council’s finances this year, citing a forecast overspend of £36.5 million. He added: “They are putting our risk levels on steroids while burning the safety net. “It gambles the solvency of this authority on the hope that risks rated as likely won’t materialise. "It is a budget of failure and extreme risk.” Kent County Council, the largest local authority in England, is widely viewed as a test case for Reform UK’s capacity to govern.

