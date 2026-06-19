A Reform councillor from Wigan has apologised after posing with a banner saying “I’d rather vote for Jimmy Savile than Labour."

Cllr Rogers was elected to the ward of Shevington with Lower Ground and Moor at the council elections in May, and now holds the position of "Vice Chairman - Fair Opportunities for All: Health and Social Care Scrutiny”.

The image shows Cllrs Lillian Rogers and Gemma Painter posing with the banner while out supporting Rob Kenyon’s bid to win the Makerfield By-Election.

Savile, who died in 2011, was uncovered as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders, preying on women and children in hospitals and schools over many decades.

Cllr Lillian Rogers says the wording is “indefensible” and she “failed to realise the context at the time”.

In a message on Facebook, posted shortly after the polls closed in the by-election, Cllr Rogers explained how she didn’t understand the context, that it had been a long day and that she was disappointed in her own naivety, she said:

“Over the last few days, there has been significant discussion regarding a photograph taken during campaigning for the Makerfield by-election. I feel it is important to address this directly and honestly.

“The photograph was taken at the end of a long day of canvassing. We stopped to speak with a supportive local resident who asked for a quick picture with a homemade sign.

“While I saw the sign at the time, I want to be absolutely clear: I completely failed to realise its sickening implications or context. In the rush of a busy campaign day, it was viewed as entirely innocent, and I did not comprehend the true, disgusting meaning behind it.

“Had I understood the implication for even a second, I would never have associated myself with it or agreed to be photographed.

“The wording on that sign is utterly indefensible, and I completely condemn it. I am deeply sorry for any distress this situation has caused to anyone who has seen it, and I am incredibly disappointed in my own naivety in allowing myself to be compromised in this way.

“This matter is now being dealt with internally. My focus remains entirely on moving forward and working hard for the residents of Shevington, Lower Ground, Moor, and Appley Bridge.”

Cllr Painter, who was elected as a councillor in the ward of Ince, has not responded to LBC’s requests for comment and appears to have deleted her social media accounts since the image appeared online.