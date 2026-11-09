Reform councillor who said Nigerians should be melted down and used to to fill potholes avoids jail
Glenn Gibbins, 66, was convicted at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court of a malicious communication over a March 2024 social media post
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A suspended Reform UK councillor who called Nigerians to be melted down and used to fill potholes has avoided jail.
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Glenn Gibbins, 66, was convicted at South Tyneside Magistrates Court of a malicious communication over a Facebook post he uploaded two years ago.
The Sunderland City councillor posted in March 2024: “Carnt believe the amount of nigerians in town… should melt them all down and fill in the pot holes!!”
The post, uploaded two years before Gibbins was elected, was uncovered after the campaign Hope Not Hate went through his profile before the local elections.
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Emma Dowling, prosecuting, said: “The comment about melting them down conjures up despicable images.”
She said it implied that Nigerians were “somewhat less than human, stripping people in that group of humanity”
Gibbins, a divorced former salesman who runs a stall in Sunderland city centre printing novelty gifts, told the court: “I thought it was a tongue-in-cheek joke.".
He said he had set up his business in the Bridges shopping centre and recalled that on the day he made the post, some Nigerians had approached him about buying some of his printing equipment.
Gibbins recalled he had “banter” with the Nigerians at his stall and that the conversation was good fun.
That night, after “a couple of cans of beer”, he said he saw a post on Facebook about Nigerians which he tried to share without success, so he typed it out himself and posted it to his public Facebook profile.
When Ms Dowling asked him what reaction he intended to cause, he said: “It was tongue-in-cheek, a bit naughty, but I thought it was fun.”
Speaking of the earlier interaction with the Nigerians at his stall, he said: “They had done my head in, in a funny way not a bad way.”
When she asked what was funny about the post, Gibbins replied: “It’s an unreal scenario, you cannot melt people down, anyone that takes that literally… you cannot do that.”
He added: “I wouldn’t dream of joking about killing people.”
District Judge Passfield said Gibbins now accepted that his post was offensive, but not grossly so, and maintained it was a joke.
The district judge said she had considered Gibbins’ right to free expression as per Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, but decided the post was not a genuine expression of political views.
His legal team said Gibbins intended to appeal at the Crown Court later.
Labour Party chairwoman Bridget Phillipson said the “damning” verdict “confirms Reform’s ranks are riddled with blatant racism”.
“Acknowledging this isn’t a matter of party politics, it’s about basic decency,” she said.
“Reform knew Gibbins had made these comments, but they allowed him to stand to represent Sunderland. Rather than acting to root out racism, it took a police investigation to force Gibbins out of the party.
“Reform UK are drowning in sleaze and scandal. Time and again, they have shown they are not fit for office and they would take our country in a dangerous direction.”