Glenn Gibbins, 66, was convicted at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court of a malicious communication over a March 2024 social media post

Glenn Gibbins, 66, was convicted at South Tyneside Magistrates Court of a malicious communication. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

A suspended Reform UK councillor who called Nigerians to be melted down and used to fill potholes has avoided jail.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sunderland City Councillor Glenn Gibbins outside South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Emma Dowling, prosecuting, said: “The comment about melting them down conjures up despicable images.” She said it implied that Nigerians were “somewhat less than human, stripping people in that group of humanity” Gibbins, a divorced former salesman who runs a stall in Sunderland city centre printing novelty gifts, told the court: “I thought it was a tongue-in-cheek joke.".

He said he had set up his business in the Bridges shopping centre and recalled that on the day he made the post, some Nigerians had approached him about buying some of his printing equipment. Gibbins recalled he had “banter” with the Nigerians at his stall and that the conversation was good fun. That night, after “a couple of cans of beer”, he said he saw a post on Facebook about Nigerians which he tried to share without success, so he typed it out himself and posted it to his public Facebook profile. When Ms Dowling asked him what reaction he intended to cause, he said: “It was tongue-in-cheek, a bit naughty, but I thought it was fun.” Speaking of the earlier interaction with the Nigerians at his stall, he said: “They had done my head in, in a funny way not a bad way.” When she asked what was funny about the post, Gibbins replied: “It’s an unreal scenario, you cannot melt people down, anyone that takes that literally… you cannot do that.” He added: “I wouldn’t dream of joking about killing people.”

District Judge Passfield said Gibbins now accepted that his post was offensive, but not grossly so, and maintained it was a joke.

South Tyneside Law Courts . Picture: Washington Imaging/Alamy