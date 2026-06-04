Newly elected Reform councillor charged with possession of an offensive weapon
A newly elected Reform Councillor has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and will appear in court in August.
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Billy Burke, 67, was elected onto Trafford Council in the recent local elections, beating his Labour rival by just 11 votes.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police told LBC: “William Burke, of Woodsend Crescent Road, Urmston, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
“He has been bailed and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on 25 August 2026.”
"A spokesperson for Trafford Council said: “We are aware that Billy Burke, a councillor at Trafford Council, has been charged with an offence.
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"As this is now subject to legal proceedings it would not be appropriate to comment further.
"A councillor is not automatically disqualified from office upon being charged, the remain in post unless, and until, the legal criteria for disqualification is met.
"The council will continue to follow its legal obligations and standards processes while the matter is ongoing."
LBC has reached out to Reform UK for comment.