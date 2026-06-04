A newly elected Reform Councillor has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and will appear in court in August.

Billy Burke, 67, was elected onto Trafford Council in the recent local elections, beating his Labour rival by just 11 votes.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police told LBC: “William Burke, of Woodsend Crescent Road, Urmston, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

“He has been bailed and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on 25 August 2026.”

"A spokesperson for Trafford Council said: “We are aware that Billy Burke, a councillor at Trafford Council, has been charged with an offence.

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