Reform councillor charged over 'pothole' tweet about Sunderland's Nigerian community
A Reform councillor is due in court charged with posting offensive comments about the Nigerian community in Sunderland.
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Glenn Gibbins was suspended in May over a grossly offensive social media post that was later deleted.
The 66-year-old was subjected to a racism investigation by the party before being reinstated with a final warning.
Police have now taken the decision to charge him with a communications offence.
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He is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates Court on August 21.
Police said the charge relates to a post from 2024 which "referenced the Nigerian community."
A Reform statement on Wednesday read: "The party is aware of the situation involving Cllr Gibbins. We will monitor the verdict closely."
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "We are aware there has already been significant interest in relation to this individual and the social media post.
"We would urge people not to speculate both online and in the community in relation to this case."