A Reform councillor is due in court charged with posting offensive comments about the Nigerian community in Sunderland.

Glenn Gibbins was suspended in May over a grossly offensive social media post that was later deleted.

The 66-year-old was subjected to a racism investigation by the party before being reinstated with a final warning.

Police have now taken the decision to charge him with a communications offence.

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