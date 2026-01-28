Pubs and live music venues in England will benefit from 15% off their business rates bills from April.

Financial support for struggling pub and live music venues is welcome but “wholly inadequate”, bosses have warned after the Treasury cut business rates bills.

However, the fresh intervention was met with a mixed reaction, with some pub bosses cheering the support while others raised concerns over its scope.