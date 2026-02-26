Kieran Mishchuk, a councillor for the Swale Borough Council in Kent, announced he was joining Restore Britain, led by former Reform member Mr Lowe

Kieran Mishchuk, a councillor for Swale Borough Council in Kent, announced he as joining Restore Britain. Picture: Facebook

By Frankie Elliott

A former Reform councillor has defected to Rupert Lowe's new right-wing party after claiming there is "a cult around Nigel Farage”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kieran Mishchuk, a councillor for the Swale Borough Council in Kent, announced he was joining Restore Britain, led by former Reform member Mr Lowe. The move comes just weeks after Councillor Mishchuk, one of Kent’s youngest politicians, was seen on a TV documentary promoting the party alongside his grandma. But the Milton Regis representative has now slammed Reform's leader for not having "the same conviction" as Mr Lowe, who he claimed was running “the true anti-establishment party”. “I just prefer Rupert Lowe," he said.

The Milton Regis representative has now slammed Reform's leader for not having "the same conviction" as Mr Love. Picture: Getty

"I like Rupert Lowe, I believe him. I don’t get the same sort of conviction from Nigel as I do in Rupert. ” Councillor Mishchuk, who was elected to represent Milton Regis at Swale House at a by-election in December 2024, added that he had been questioning his place in Reform “since I got elected”. He joins seven other former Reform councillors who have joined Restore Britain on the Kent County Council, making them the third-largest party. But Councillor Mishchuk is the first district councillor for the party in Kent. Multimillionaire Mr Lowe was elected as the Reform MP for Great Yarmouth at the 2024 general election. He had the whip removed in March last year after allegations of bullying in his parliamentary office arose. Lowe denied the allegations and claimed they were made to remove him for factional reasons. The businessman added that he disagreed with Mr Farage on the issue of “mass deportations” and his support for the removal of more than a million people from the country.

Multimillionaire Mr Lowe was elected as the Reform MP for Great Yarmouth at the 2024 general election. Picture: Getty