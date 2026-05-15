A Reform Councillor has resigned after LBC revealed he was living a double-life as a hardcore porn star.

Stephen Mousdell - Reform Councillor and porn star - has now quit. Picture: Social media

By Chris Chambers

A Reform Councillor has resigned after LBC revealed he was living a double-life as a hardcore porn star.

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Stephen Mousdell, a newly elected councillor for Haydock in St Helens, features in an extensive catalogue of eye-watering gay porn videos under the alias of “LachlanTaylorUK”, with videos online of him engaging in sex acts - seemingly in public. Reform Deputy Richard Tice was quizzed about Mousdell on Friday morning on Breakfast with Nick Ferrari. He responded: "Well, the reality is when you stand 5,000 candidates - whether you're the Green Party who had to dismiss many candidates - every party with that many candidates, you'll get the odd person…" In a statement, Cllr Mousdell said: “Recently, things have come out with regard to myself and my partner. We have always been transparent about it and not ashamed of what we do. We have full time jobs and also have adult professions, in which we abide by all EU and UK laws. We have never broken any laws or put anything into dispute. We also follow high standards in which we follow social media community guidelines and also keeping up to date with the ever changing UK online safety act. “It is with sincere regret I am resigning as Reform councillor for Haydock Ward. This is due to the immense pressures from the media, from individuals within the town hall, from certain parties and individuals who were not elected as councillor over a conflict of interest with regards to being a public figure in office and doing the Adult profession. Read more: Zack Polanski 'fell short of time' and didn't vote in local elections Read more: Finland scrambles fighter jets as Helsinki Airport closes due to suspected drone activity

Mousdell said he has quit due to "immense pressures". Picture: Reform UK

“I was told to apologise to the public and stop doing what i was doing if i was in for a chance of staying being a councillor but i refused because i have done no wrong doing and i’m not lying just to stay in office. I am, who i am. I’m proud of what i do, there is no shame of it and i am proud to be a gay individual in this community.” The bio on Cllr Mousdell’s OnlyFans account describes him as a gay pornstar and DJ, while on X he describes himself as having size eight feet, boasting about the size of his manhood and encouraging people to get in touch to “collab”. “One video shows him wearing a grey baseball cap, with his trousers down and another man performing oral sex on him, while Cllr Mousdell keeps watch by looking over his shoulder. Although there is no suggestion of criminal wrongdoing, Common Law states carrying out a sexual act in public could constitute ‘Outraging Public Decency’ which is a criminal offence.

Stephen Mousdell features in an extensive catalogue of gay porn videos under the alias of “LachlanTaylorUK”. Picture: Social media

Another video, posted on X, shows Cllr Mousdell lying on a bed with two other naked men and engaging in sexual activity, while others show him having sex under a banner of “Northern Lads”. Cllr Mousdell added: “I wish to thank everyone at Reform UK and Reform St Helens branch and hope for the very best future. I want to also say thank you for giving me this great opportunity and welcoming me into the reform family but It is a shame that my profession doesn’t fit in with the standards to become councillor in the St Helens Town Hall. “Regardless of party… reform, labour, conservative and the independents, that i met in the short time were lovely people and deserve full respect. They are all doing what they think is best for their community. I wish them all the best future and i hope you can all work together. “This is me signing off now but i want to say to the vast community that has been supporting me … “THANK YOU and FAREWELL”