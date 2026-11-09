Suspended Reform councillor faces trial over post about melting down Nigerians
Sunderland City Councillor Glenn Gibbins, 66, denies posting a grossly offensive message on Facebook in March 2024, before he was elected
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A judge will decide whether a suspended Reform UK councillor’s social media post suggesting Nigerians be melted down to fill potholes was a criminal offence.
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Sunderland City Councillor Glenn Gibbins, 66, denies posting a grossly offensive message on Facebook in March 2024, before he was elected.
Gibbins, who was elected to the council in May, was suspended by Reform after allegations he had complained on social media about the “amount of Nigerians in town” and said in a later-deleted post: “Should melt them all down and fill in the pot holes!!”
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At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court earlier this year, District Judge Zoe Passfield said: “The issue is very straightforward, was the message offensive, which Mr Gibbins agrees it was, or was it grossly offensive?”
Referring to the right to freedom of expression, the judge added: “Was it sufficiently offensive to override his Article 10 rights?”
Northumbria Police investigated after the post emerged in May.
A trial lasting three hours was scheduled for Monday at the same court and the councillor was granted unconditional bail.