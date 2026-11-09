Sunderland City Councillor Glenn Gibbins, 66, denies posting a grossly offensive message on Facebook in March 2024, before he was elected

A judge will decide whether a suspended Reform UK councillor’s social media post suggesting Nigerians be melted down to fill potholes was a criminal offence. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A judge will decide whether a suspended Reform UK councillor’s social media post suggesting Nigerians be melted down to fill potholes was a criminal offence.

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Sunderland City Councillor Glenn Gibbins, 66, denies posting a grossly offensive message on Facebook in March 2024, before he was elected. Gibbins, who was elected to the council in May, was suspended by Reform after allegations he had complained on social media about the “amount of Nigerians in town” and said in a later-deleted post: “Should melt them all down and fill in the pot holes!!” Read more: Suspected gunman dies in hospital after six killed in Krakow shooting Read more: Specialist military 'hunt forces' to be sent overseas in bid to thwart cyber attacks

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty