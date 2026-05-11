Reform councillor suspended after LBC revealed social media post showing bombing of Mecca. Picture: Alamy

By Thea Rickard

A Reform UK councillor, who shared a post on social media depicting a bomb being dropped on Mecca, has been suspended from the party just days after winning a seat on Plymouth City Council.

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Ben Rowe became a councillor in the Plymouth Ham ward overnight last Thursday, winning 1,649 votes. But Reform UK have now confirmed that "Cllr Rowe has been suspended" from Reform UK as of today "pending investigation”. Reform UK previously told LBC they were “thoroughly looking into his social media posts”, which have since been removed. The party also claims to maintain “some of the strongest vetting procedures in the country”. Aside from the post depicting a bomb being dropped on Mecca, LBC has previously revealed a post shared by the now councillor depicting Patrick from SpongeBob as a Muslim with a child bride. Read more: Reform UK councillor resigns just days after election Read more: Arts chief hits back over claims he 'compared Reform voters to Nazi supporters' as he brands party's popularity 'a warning'

LBC previously revealed a post shared by Rowe depicting Patrick from SpongeBob as a Muslim with a child bride. Picture: Social media