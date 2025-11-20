Tom Pickup claimed the comments he made were "jokey"

Tom Pickup admitted being part of the WhatsApp group. Picture: Lancashire County Council

By Alex Storey

A Reform UK councillor has been suspended for being part of a WhatsApp group where members allegedlly called for a "mass Islam genocide."

Tom Pickup was an elected member of Lancashire County Council and was part of the group chat which had been set up by a rightwing activist. During exchanges, Pickup called Sir Keir Starmer a "d**ktaker,' and also labelled a Government minister a "Ukrainian boy penetrator" and said he agreed with "mass deportations." In one message, a separate member said the Prime Minister "needs a f****** bullet' to which another user replied: "He's a D**Kdator." Read more: Albanian Prime Minister accuses Home Secretary of 'ethnic stereotyping' over asylum reforms Read more: 'He needs to look in the mirror': Labour rebel Rachael Maskell warns Starmer that Budget flop could see PM ousted

Pickup also wrote: “Everyone in Reform is a lot more hardline on immigration than is typically stated publicly, to get a majority government we have to be tactical." Nigel Farage's party confirmed to the Guardian that Pickup had been suspended on Wednesday pending an investigation. Pickup, who was the council's lead member for resources and finance, admitted he was a member of the group but said his messages had been "twisted out of context." He said he was not aware of the more extreme posts, which included one person allegedly calling for a “mass Islam genocide” and encouraging others to stockpile weapons to attack "lefties" and "migrants.' Pickup claimed his comment about Starmer being a was a "jokey comment" but had been "poor judgment."

Reform UK confirmed he had been suspended. Picture: Getty