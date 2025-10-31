A Reform UK councillor has switched to the Tories after becoming “uncomfortable” with his former party.

James Buchan said he wanted to be able to “look my family in the eye and say, ‘that’s not who I am'” after Nigel Farage’s outfit announced plans to axe indefinite leave to remain.

The Dartford Borough councillor, who won his seat for Reform in a July by-election, said the policy creates a “huge amount of fear and anxiety” and accused the party of having “a pretty unfortunate way of treating people”.

A Reform source said: “He got elected in July 2025 as a Reform councillor. He should resign his seat but he won’t because he knows he will lose under the Tory banner.

“We look forward to winning this seat back as soon as possible.”

