The threat has prompted concerns that politicians at all levels are now at risk of physical attacks and threats to their lives

Dan Price said Derbyshire Police attended his home within minutes of finding information about the threat. Picture: LBC

By George Icke

A Reform UK Councillor has exclusively told LBC of the “shock and awe” of being warned by police about a severe threat to his life, saying the ordeal has put “great strain” on his family and changed how he meets the residents he represents.

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Dan Price, who was elected to represent Erewash on the Reform-controlled Derbyshire County Council in the May 2025 local elections, said Derbyshire Police attended his home within minutes of finding information about the threat. He said officers provided details which he could not discuss because of the live investigation, but made clear the threat was “severe”, prompting concerns that politicians at all levels are now at risk of physical attacks and threats to their lives. Mr Price told LBC: “It was Derbyshire Police that brought it to my attention. They came across the information first and, without any delay, within minutes of finding the information, they came to my personal address and highlighted this threat. “They then went into details that I can’t go into, and that the threat was severe.” Read more: Public memorial planned for Ann Widdecombe, former MP's family announce Read more: Prisons facing chaos after Burnham announces review of early release scheme following outcry from slain policeman's widow

Price was was elected to represent Erewash on the Reform-controlled Derbyshire County Council in the May 2025 local elections. Picture: Alamy

He said the warning had shown the risks of public life, particularly after previous attacks on politicians: “It soon brings everything home to reality,” he said. “It is a sort of shock and awe situation and very uncomfortable to be in.” Derbyshire Constabulary told LBC: “We recently issued advice to a borough councillor following information to suggest that he may be at risk of physical attack. "Officers have worked closely with the individual – providing safety advice and other support.” “No arrests have been made, and enquiries into the threats continue. The safety and security of elected officials is vital to ensure their important role in local political life is able to be carried out without concern. "The force has a dedicated officer who leads the force’s response to threats of this nature, and we have close working relationships with our local officials and councils.” Cllr Price said the situation had been deeply difficult for his family, who did not make the decision for him to enter politics: “It’s put great strain on our home life,” he said. “It’s been incredibly stressful. It’s been a very challenging time.” He added: “They become collateral almost, unintended victims. They get pulled into the sphere, and in an ideal world this should never be the case. They should be left alone completely.” The councillor said he was “embarrassed” that the threat had reached his family home, praising his partner for being a “bedrock” during a distressing period.

Derbyshire Police alerted Price to the threat to his life. Picture: Alamy

“She’s been incredible, incredibly supportive,” he said. “She’s gone into mother hen mode and made sure everyone’s all right and has been my bedrock. I truly am grateful for her. She is my rock.” This comes only weeks after the conversation around the safety of politicians resurfaced following the alleged murder of ex-Tory MP Ann Widdecombe, and Nigel Farage claiming in a press conference that he is the “most physically and verbally attacked public figure or politician of modern times.” Speaking to reporters as he returned to Westminster, Prime Minister Andy Burnham called for a review into MPs’ safety: “I was quite shocked to see how much security now has to be in place, and even so, it may need to be increased further. “Politics has darkened in the last decade; there’s no getting away from that. It’s obviously appalling what happened to Ann.” Mr Price said the threat has also changed his relationship with the community he was elected to serve. The Councillor is known locally for a hands-on approach which is often visible on his social media, including litter-picking and taking matters into his own hands about issues such as overgrown hedges, grass that needs cutting and potholes. Now though, he says he has had to alter his routines and reduce informal visits to constituents.

This comes only weeks after the conversation around the safety of politicians resurfaced following the alleged murder of ex-Tory MP Ann Widdecombe. Picture: Alamy

“I’ve had to change my schedules and my routines,” he said. “I am renowned for being very proactive and very easily accessible amongst my constituents. That personal engagement has somewhat been tainted now, and I am more precautious.” Currently, the security afforded to local councillors is some way behind that available to Members of Parliament. It includes the withdrawal of their address from any published registers and, under ‘Operation Ford’, each local police force has at least one Force Elected Official Advisor responsible for delivering security briefings and noting any threat intelligence against elected officials. Mr Price believes that there’s been a big shift in the way that local politics is done: “Gone are the days where I could just go around to a resident’s house and sit down and have a cup of tea or a cup of coffee, because obviously this threat is still there.” He said residents could still contact him, but that there was now “a façade” between him and the public, with communication moving more towards digital channels. While concern around the safety of politicians has often centred on MPs, party leaders and other prominent figures, Mr Price believes councillors could be particularly exposed because they live and work in the communities they represent. “It can be anyone in politics, whether it’s a borough, parish councillor, county councillor,” he said. Mr Price said he had spoken to opposition councillors in recent days who had also experienced intimidation, threats, “horrible comments” and hate mail: “Being in politics, it can be a toxic environment,” he said. “You can bring fire to yourself for wanting to make your community better and stand up. “I don’t think any politician, especially amongst the councillors here, borough or up and down the country, gets into politics for the wrong reasons. They just have different ideas of how to deliver those solutions.”

Joshua Kerry, 28, appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with the murder of MP Ann Widdecombe. Picture: Alamy