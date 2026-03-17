Cllr Finch argued councils should support everybody rather than, in his words, “a subsection group of people”

George Finch, Reform, the youngest council leader in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By George Icke

Council leader George Finch set out his views on issues including postal votes, Black History Month, and flags on public buildings with LBC before a no-confidence vote due later this week.

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The Reform UK councillor, who faces the vote on Tuesday, was questioned at length on the political challenge to his leadership, the running of the council, and a series of comments and controversies which have drawn criticism from opponents. Mr Finch argued the attempt to remove him was politically motivated, insisted he would remain a councillor even if he lost the leadership, and claimed opposition parties had no clear plan for running the authority if he was voted out. He said: "There’s still a council to run, there’s still people to serve and I’ll continue to do that." Read More: Reform UK's youngest council leader facing a no confidence vote Read More: Reform UK could use NHS data for 'Big Brother'-style immigration raids ‘Challenge is politically motivated’ Cllr Finch repeatedly claimed the no-confidence motion was being driven by political opposition to Reform rather than concerns about performance. He said it was “business as usual” in the run-up to the vote, adding: “Yes, there is something on the agenda for the next full council, but we’ll cross that bridge when it comes to it.” George Finch also suggested he believed other parties were focused on political headlines rather than local services. “They don’t want Reform having the administration,” he said. “Take us out then. What is your plan?” Mr Finch said that, if removed as leader, he would remain a Reform councillor rather than resign and trigger a by-election, as he says his residents still need representation.

Councillors Ian Cooper, George Finch, Linden Kemkaran and Stephen Atkinson alongside Reform UK director of Local Government Jaymey McIvor. Picture: Alamy

Postal Votes: 'You’re on holiday? Oopsie daisy, try again next time' One of the clearest positions set out by George Finch was on postal voting. Discussing election rules, he argued the postal voting system was being abused and should only be available in strict circumstances, such as for people with disabilities or members of the armed forces serving away from home. Cllr Finch said: “Postal voting needs to be amended. It should only be there for people if they’ve got genuine disabilities, those that serve in the armed forces in a way, not just because you’re on holiday.” When challenged on whether that would mean some people missing the chance to vote if they were away for one week when an election was called, Mr Finch replied: “Then you’ve missed it. That’s just the way it goes.” When he was pushed further, he added: “That’s life. You've got a holiday, oopsie daisy, you can try again at the next election or your local elections.” Cllr Finch argued that it was a preferable outcome to a system he believes is being abused, saying postal votes “can be corrupted”. Black History Month George Finch also said he did not believe people should mark Black History Month. Asked why, he told LBC: “History is history. History should be every day.” Mr Finch added: “We don’t need certain months to identify the good things black people have done in our history. That should be every day. That should be taught in our history lessons, not separate days.” Cllr Finch argued councils should support everybody rather than, in his words, “a subsection group of people”. He said: “As a council, we shouldn’t do that. We’re here to support everybody, not a subsection group of people.”

George Finch, leader of warwickshire county council smiles as he attends the first day of the Reform UK party conference at the NEC Birmingham. Picture: Getty