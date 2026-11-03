A Reform councillor with ties to an anti-immigration group has been charged with 12 counts of rape.

George Madgwick, the Reform leader on Hampshire County Council, has been charged with 35 offences, including 12 counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

He has also been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of making and one count of distributing indecent images of a child.

Mr Madgwick, the Reform UK leader on Hampshire County Council, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday 25 November.

A party spokesman said: “Cllr Madgwick has been suspended from Reform UK with immediate effect.”

The 37-year-old was previously filmed voicing support for the anti-immigration group the Portsmouth Patriots in an ITV undercover sting last month.

Read more: 'Reform need to get a grip': Farage's party 'clearly has a problem' with racism and misogyny, says health minister

Read more: Met Police launch criminal investigation into Reform UK after undercover sting