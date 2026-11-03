Reform councillor with ties to anti-migrant group charged with 12 counts of rape
The charges follow a Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary investigation into allegations relating to four complainants between 2008-2021
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A Reform councillor with ties to an anti-immigration group has been charged with 12 counts of rape.
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George Madgwick, the Reform leader on Hampshire County Council, has been charged with 35 offences, including 12 counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
He has also been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of making and one count of distributing indecent images of a child.
Mr Madgwick, the Reform UK leader on Hampshire County Council, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday 25 November.
A party spokesman said: “Cllr Madgwick has been suspended from Reform UK with immediate effect.”
The 37-year-old was previously filmed voicing support for the anti-immigration group the Portsmouth Patriots in an ITV undercover sting last month.
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The charges follow a Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary investigation into allegations relating to four complainants between 2008-2021.
A spokesperson from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute George Madgwick for serious sexual offences, including multiple counts of rape.
“He has also been charged with making a threat to kill, false imprisonment and stalking.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence and that it is in the public interest to bring the case to court.
“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial. There should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."