Stephen Mousdell, a newly elected councillor for Haydock in St Helens, features in an extensive catalogue of gay porn videos under the alias “LachlanTaylorUK”, with videos online appearing to show him engaging in sex acts - seemingly in public.

One video shows him wearing a grey baseball cap, with his trousers down and another man performing oral sex on him, while Cllr Mousdell keeps watch by looking over his shoulder.

Although there is no suggestion of criminal wrongdoing, Common Law states that carrying out a sexual act in public could constitute ‘Outraging Public Decency’, which is a criminal offence.

Another video, posted on X, shows Cllr Mousdell lying on a bed with two other naked men and engaging in sexual activity, while others show him having sex under a banner of “Northern Lads”.

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