Newly-elected Reform councillor’s double life as an online porn star
Reform has shown support for the councillor, saying "what consenting adults do in their private lives is their own business".
LBC can reveal a newly elected Reform Councillor has a double life as a hardcore porn actor.
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Stephen Mousdell, a newly elected councillor for Haydock in St Helens, features in an extensive catalogue of gay porn videos under the alias “LachlanTaylorUK”, with videos online appearing to show him engaging in sex acts - seemingly in public.
One video shows him wearing a grey baseball cap, with his trousers down and another man performing oral sex on him, while Cllr Mousdell keeps watch by looking over his shoulder.
Although there is no suggestion of criminal wrongdoing, Common Law states that carrying out a sexual act in public could constitute ‘Outraging Public Decency’, which is a criminal offence.
Another video, posted on X, shows Cllr Mousdell lying on a bed with two other naked men and engaging in sexual activity, while others show him having sex under a banner of “Northern Lads”.
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The Bio on Cllr Mousdell’s OnlyFans account describes him as a gay pornstar and DJ, while on X he describes himself as having size eight feet, boasting about the size of his manhood and encouraging people to get in touch to “collab”.
Cllr Mousdell was elected last week as a councillor in the Haydock Ward winning 1,331 votes as Reform romped to victory. Nigel Farage’s party won 34 of the 48 seats available, having previously had no representation whatsoever.
A Reform UK spokesman told LBC: “While Cllr Mousdell’s lifestyle choices may not be to everyone’s taste, he has not broken the law. What consenting adults do in their private lives is their own business.
"The electorate were fully aware of Cllr Mousdell's lifestyle choices weeks before the election and still decided to elect Stephen as their councillor.
"Cllr Mousdell is an asset to his local community, even receiving the St Helens Mayor's Good Citizen Award for his services to the borough.”
St Helens Council have been approached for comment.
Cllr Mousdell has been approached for comment.