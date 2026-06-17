Wigan Council said it had received a “significant number of complaints”. Picture: Social Media

By Chris Chambers

Wigan Council has told LBC it has received a “significant number of complaints” after two of its newly elected Reform councillors were pictured with a sign saying “I would rather vote for Jimmy Savile than vote for Labour”.

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Savile, who died in 2011, was uncovered as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders, preying on women and children in hospitals and schools over many decades. The image shows Cllrs Lillian Rogers and Gemma Painter posing with the banner while out supporting Rob Kenyon’s bid to win the Makerfield By-Election. Cllr Rogers was elected to the ward of Shevington with Lower Ground and Moor at the council elections in May, and now holds the position of "Vice Chairman - Fair Opportunities for All: Health and Social Care Scrutiny”.

Photos show Cllrs Lillian Rogers and Gemma Painter posing with the banner while out supporting Rob Kenyon’s bid to win the Makerfield By-Election. Picture: Social Media