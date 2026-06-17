Reform councillors slammed over Jimmy Savile banner
Wigan Council has told LBC it has received a “significant number of complaints” after two of its newly elected Reform councillors were pictured with a sign saying “I would rather vote for Jimmy Savile than vote for Labour”.
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Savile, who died in 2011, was uncovered as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders, preying on women and children in hospitals and schools over many decades.
The image shows Cllrs Lillian Rogers and Gemma Painter posing with the banner while out supporting Rob Kenyon’s bid to win the Makerfield By-Election.
Cllr Rogers was elected to the ward of Shevington with Lower Ground and Moor at the council elections in May, and now holds the position of "Vice Chairman - Fair Opportunities for All: Health and Social Care Scrutiny”.
Cllr Painter was elected as a councillor in the ward of Ince and appears to have deleted her social media accounts since the image appeared on social media.
LBC has approached Robert Kenyon's campaign team about the banner but has not received a response. There is no suggestion Mr Kenyon had any knowledge or involvement in the banner's creation.
Both Councillors have been contacted but have failed to respond.
A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “We have received a significant number of complaints in relation to this matter.
"As with any complaints received regarding elected members, they will be considered under the council's mandatory Code of Conduct and its procedure.”
A statement from Cllr Paul Watson, Reform UK Group Leader at Wigan Council, said: I can confirm that Wigan Council’s legal team is currently conducting a thorough investigation into this matter. As such, we are not in a position to comment further until the process has been completed."