Reform-run local authority to cut council tax after scrapping net zero plans
Reform said the cost was more than covered by saving £2.08 million in borrowing costs by scrapping Newcastle’s net zero plan.
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A Reform UK-run council will cut tax over the next two years, funded by savings from scrapping the authority’s net zero plans.
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Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council is set to cut council tax by 2.5% next year and a further 2.5% the year after before freezing the levy until 2031.
Nigel Farage said the cut, to be announced on Monday, showed his party was “putting money back into the pockets of local families” rather than “wasting money on pointless consultants, vanity schemes and net zero”.
The cut will be worth £11.37 per year for a band D property, at an estimated cost of £2.03 million for the council over the next five years.
Reform said the cost was more than covered by saving £2.08 million in borrowing costs by scrapping Newcastle’s net zero plan.
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The council announced it would scrap its net zero policies in August, three months after Reform took power in May’s local elections.
The savings include abandoning plans to buy electric refuse lorries and not installing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.
Council leader Jonathan Gullis, a former Conservative MP, said: “After nine consecutive Conservative council tax rises, we’re changing course. By scrapping the Tories’ costly net zero nonsense, we can put money back into people’s pockets instead.
“We can’t fix the national economy from Newcastle-under-Lyme, but we can make sure the council plays its part. When money is tight, every pound counts.”
Monday’s announcement comes after a summer in which high temperatures linked to climate change caused wildfires and drought across the country.
An estimated 5,258 deaths in England this year have been linked to extreme heat, the highest total since records began in 2016.
A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “Reform are trying to dress up a tiny council tax cut as a major achievement, but once again the numbers simply don’t stack up.
“The savings they promise are nowhere near enough to cover the cost of the change, which will in any case amount to a discount of pennies per week.
“Few will be won over if this is the best Reform can do.”