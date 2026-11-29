A Reform UK-run council will cut tax over the next two years, funded by savings from scrapping the authority’s net zero plans.

Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council is set to cut council tax by 2.5% next year and a further 2.5% the year after before freezing the levy until 2031.

Nigel Farage said the cut, to be announced on Monday, showed his party was “putting money back into the pockets of local families” rather than “wasting money on pointless consultants, vanity schemes and net zero”.

The cut will be worth £11.37 per year for a band D property, at an estimated cost of £2.03 million for the council over the next five years.

Reform said the cost was more than covered by saving £2.08 million in borrowing costs by scrapping Newcastle’s net zero plan.

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