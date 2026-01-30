Mike Manning was Reform UK's candidate in an upcoming by-election on Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council

Nigel Farage has withdrawn support for Reform candidate over 'abhorrent' and 'sickening' social media posts. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Nigel Farage has withdrawn support for one of Reform UK's candidates after an LBC investigation uncovered a series of ‘racist’ social media posts.

By-election candidate Mike Manning was accused of posting "racist, antisemitic, xenophobic" comments on social media site X (formerly Twitter). The account was subsequently deleted. A Reform spokesperson said it found the comments "unacceptable," adding: "It is clear Mike Manning did not declare his X account to the party during the vetting process." On a post on Facebook, Mr Manning wrote that he would withdraw his name from the ballot:

Facebook post by Mike Manning on Thursday evening. Picture: Facebook

In posts as recently as November, Mr Manning allegedly posted: "Jews, Muslims... there is something about circumcision that goes to their heads." That same month, on 9th November 2025, in a reply, the former Royal Artillery serviceman appeared to say: "We already pay the Jizya tax, it's called Universal Credits. They are all on it". Jizya is an historic Islamic tax levied on non-Muslims, in exchange for protection and allegiance. Similarly, he has been criticised for his reply to a post wishing people Happy Kwanzaa - a cultural festival celebrated in the US by some African Americans from December 26 to January 1. The 'offensive' reply read: "Are you having the traditional stuffed Chimpanzee for Kwanzaa dinner?"

Social media post by Mike Manning. Picture: Social media

On January 28, Reform UK confirmed that a 'disciplinary investigation' had been opened into Mr Manning after LBC made them aware of the slew of offensive posts. At a press conference earlier this month, Nigel Farage claimed that Reform UK’s vetting had been “piss poor”. He told members in Scotland: “Sorry it’s crude but it’s been piss poor in the past and it won’t be in the future." The Reform UK leader went on to “promise” the party is “doing everything we can” to ensure candidates in May’s elections are “fit and proper people”, saying he was “enormously angry” about mistakes in the past. LBC has been sent a letter by Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper in which she accuses the Reform politician of "directing sickening insults at Jewish and Muslim communities", adding that the posts were "abhorrent and utterly out of place in twenty-first century Britain".

A letter sent to Nigel Farage from Daisy Cooper. Picture: Lib Dems

In a Facebook post on the Reform UK Redcar branch their candidate is described as having lived in the area for 40 years. It says he "joined the Army from school", and after leaving the military building a career in IT. The post says "like so many ordinary people, Mike has become disillusioned with mainstream politics and believes it’s time for real change". He is also quoted as having said “Reform is dedicated to protecting our community, supporting the vulnerable, and investing in our youth, they are the only Party speaking up for our traditions and values".