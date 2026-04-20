The announcement comes after 602 people crossed the Channel on small boats on Saturday.

Reform UK home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf (left) and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a Reform UK press conference. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Nigel Farage has announced a plan for Reform UK to deport 400,000 migrants if the party secures power - including giving them £1,000 to leave the country.

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Reform UK pledged to deport up to 400,000 small boat migrants who have successfully claimed asylum if the party wins the next general election. It plans to review all successful asylum claims over the past five years, with anyone who is found to have entered illegally or overstayed their visa and subsequently claimed asylum to “have their status revoked and be deported”. Handing 400,000 people £1,000 would cost taxpayers £400million - plus the cost of flights. The party would also have to overturn the Human Rights Act before taking any action, which requires a stable Commons majority to get past legal hurdles. Read More: Reform candidate quits campaign and defects to Tories, claiming ‘majority of party is racist, misogynistic and bigoted’ Read More: Reform pledges to deport ‘hundreds of thousands’ of migrants granted asylum

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage (R) speaks as party spokesperson for Home Affairs Zia Yusuf (L) looks on. Picture: Getty

A recent poll by More in Common found that the party could fall short by a single seat - leaving the scheme reliant on the Conservatives to pass. Mr Farage has already claimed that he has done a deal with the Taliban regime to return migrants to Afghanistan. Reform has already pledged to identify and deport all illegal migrants in the UK, as well as leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which is often used by people to claim asylum. The party has said it would aim to deport 188,000 illegal migrants a year by operating five removal flights a day.

BREAKING NEWS



Reform UK will review all successful asylum grants over the last 5 years.



We will revoke leave to remain & deport those who entered the UK illegally or overstayed their visas.



These measures are in addition to the 600k removals under Operation Restoring Justice. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) April 19, 2026