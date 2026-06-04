Reform’s flagship London council ditches Pride flag ‘in line with party’s national policy’
The move drew criticism from Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who accused Reform of "Trumpian nonsense"
Reform's flagship London council has ditched flying the Pride flag.
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Keith Prince, Leader of Havering Council, said the removal of the flag was "in line with Reform UK national policies" setting out that "the only flags flown on public buildings are the Union Flag, the St. George’s Cross, and the Havering Council flag."
The council previously held a Pride flag ceremony each year, which had been due to take place on June 5 to mark the start of Pride Month.
Reform London Assembly member Cllr Prince said: “The Union Flag represents our country and as such is inclusive of all our residents.
“The only other events we will be flying flags for will be to recognise our heroes like the armed forces and veterans who do so much for our country."
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The move drew criticism from Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who accused Reform of "Trumpian nonsense".
He added: “They like to think of themselves as the voice of Britain, but the truth is that they can't tolerate so many of the things that make this country great.”
Barry Mugglestone, a Havering Aligned Residents' Associations councillor, said he was "disappointed that the Reform Administration at Havering Council have refused to fly the Pride Flag, when openly saying they support our Armed Forces community".
He added: “We need to remember that now lesbian, gay, bisexual personnel are fully integrated and welcome to serve openly in the UK Armed Forces.”
More Trumpian nonsense from Reform.— Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) June 4, 2026
They like to think of themselves as the voice of Britain, but the truth is that they can't tolerate so many of the things that make this country great. https://t.co/N3ooZe4gy0
A spokesperson for the Kaleidoscope Trust, an LGBTQ+ charity, told local newspaper the Havering Daily that the removal of the flag was "devastating" but would "not erase the LGBTQ+ community in Havering.”
The east London council fell to Reform in May's local elections. Previously there was no party in overall control and it was run by a coalition of the Havering Residents' Association and Labour.
Havering is not the only council run by Nigel Farage's party to take a strong stance on pride flags.
Reform-controlled Sunderland Council declared on Wednesday that it would “never” fly the Pride flag.
Reform Sunderland declared in a social media post that it would only fly flags that “represent our country, heritage and wider community. For that reason, the Pride flag will never be flown outside City Hall".
Nigel Farage's party also announced earlier this year it planned to make it compulsory for schools to fly the Union Jack flag, along with displaying portraits of the King and teaching "patriotic" history lessons.