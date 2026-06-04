Keith Prince, Leader of Havering Council, said the removal of the flag was "in line with Reform UK national policies" setting out that "the only flags flown on public buildings are the Union Flag, the St. George’s Cross, and the Havering Council flag."

The council previously held a Pride flag ceremony each year, which had been due to take place on June 5 to mark the start of Pride Month.

Reform London Assembly member Cllr Prince said: “The Union Flag represents our country and as such is inclusive of all our residents.

“The only other events we will be flying flags for will be to recognise our heroes like the armed forces and veterans who do so much for our country."

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