Women's charities have accused her of shifting responsibility from perpetrators to football players

Reform MP Sarah Pochin has been slammed for her video linking England's wins to domestic abuse. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A number of women's charities have condemned a Reform UK MP for an "irresponsible" video she posted where she urged the England squad to keep winning in order to prevent domestic violence.

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Sarah Pochin posted a short speech onto X in which she encouraged the team to keep up their good form at the tournament because domestic violence "goes through the roof" when England lose. Thomas Tuchel's side beat Croatia 4-2 in Dallas on Wednesday evening, but Ms Pochin wrote in her caption: "For the sake of women’s safety we need England to keep winning". Responding to the clip, Refuge said they are "deeply concerned" by the "highly inappropriate" video. "This is not only misleading, but could allow perpetrators to evade accountability," the charity said. "We must be clear: football is never an excuse for domestic abuse, and perpetrators cannot continue to be shielded by the myth that football directly causes abuse. Women's Aid added: "Football does not cause domestic abuse – it is a choice that is made by the abuser, time and again, regardless of whether a team wins or loses a match." They added it was "irresponsible" to suggest that a team’s success is responsible for whether a man commits domestic abuse or not.

For the sake of women’s safety we need England to keep winning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Art8B5gzaf — Sarah Pochin MP (@SarahForRuncorn) June 18, 2026

Ms Pochin's video has also drawn backlash from a number of MPs and celebrities. Labour's Education Minister, Bridget Phillipson also wrote: "Men should not beat up women. Full stop. No excuses." Singer Sam Fender even voiced his shock at her take simply by commenting "F*** me". Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison added: "WHATTTT???? So it's not don't batter your wives and partners lads??? But instead come on Harry Kane, don't give them a reason????'. Jess Phillips said: "Domestic Abuse spikes by 28% when we win. Football doesn't cause DA it increases the risk." Carol Vorderman commented: "Whattttt....the message should be 'lock up all cowardly men who beat up women'. One user replied to Ms Pochin: "Good grief Sarah. This is just mental framing - appalling." Another said: "Well intentioned or not, this is one of the most awful and unhelpful things an MP could say. Violence against women and girls is a problem, and a serious one. It deserves better than this."

Reform has come under fire in recent weeks for past social comments made by Robert Kenyon, its candidate in the Makerfield by-election. In a now-deleted X account, Kenyon appeared to support an offensive post about Carol Vorderman. Leader Nigel Farage dismissed the incident as “a few laddish things”, which were “posted a decade ago”. Reform UK and Sarah Pochin MP have been approached by LBC for comment.

'Never an excuse for domestic abuse' Refuge said: "Refuge is deeply concerned by a highly inappropriate social media post from Sarah Pochin MP suggesting that England should win more Men’s football World Cup matches to reduce domestic abuse. "This is not only misleading, but could allow perpetrators to evade accountability. "We must be clear: football is never an excuse for domestic abuse, and perpetrators cannot continue to be shielded by the myth that football directly causes abuse. "While major sports tournaments can exacerbate pre-existing behaviours, abuse happens all year round, often hidden and unreported. Abusers may use football or alcohol intake as an excuse, but there is never any justification for domestic abuse. It is the abuser's actions alone that are to blame – not external events or circumstances. It is a choice, and it must be challenged. "As the World Cup continues, it is more vital than ever that we shift the narrative and give domestic abuse the red card. To show your support for survivors, take action with Refuge now."

'She is somehow implying it is down to Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham to solve domestic violence in this country.'



Caller Christine debates with @JHansonRadio on Reform MP Sarah Pochin's comments that the England team winning World Cup matches reduces domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/bMjgvNW57d — LBC (@LBC) June 20, 2026