Zia Yusuf, chairman of Reform. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Reform UK has pledged to introduce the "harshest penalties in the world" for businesses who employ illegal migrant workers which could even see bosses jailed.

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Under the plans, employers would be held responsible even if they were unaware of the worker’s immigration status. Potential punishments also include fining firms ten per cent of their global revenues to clamp down on the "profiting of illegal working". Under current legislation, businesses employing someone who does not have the right to work without carrying out the correct checks face fines of up to £60,000 for each illegal worker. Read more: Former neo-Nazi stands down as Tory candidate following backlash - as Badenoch appoints him 'cultural advisor' Read more: Rupert Lowe accuses Farage of 'outright lying' but renews olive branch

Nigel Farage and Mr Yusuf hold the Operation Fortress document at a party press conference. Picture: Alamy

Reform's home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf said in a statement to the Daily Express: "Under a Reform government, Britain will have the harshest penalties in the world for employing illegal migrants. "Bosses of companies employing illegal migrants will be sent to prison, and their companies fined ten per cent of their global revenues. "There are companies whose entire business model is based on profiting from illegal working." The announcement comes after a government crackdown on illegal working in the delivery sector, in which the Home Office announced in July it had arrested ten Evri workers who were on immigration bail, subject to strict conditions, while further inquiries took place.

The Home Office announced in July it had arrested ten Evri workers who were on immigration bail. Picture: Alamy

Figures published in January showed visits and arrests linked to illegal working had reached their highest levels since current records began in 2019. Some 12,791 visits took place in 2025, up 57% from 8,122 in the previous year, to businesses including nail bars, car washes, barbers and takeaway shops. A Home Office spokesperson said: "Illegal working undermines honest business, exploits vulnerable individuals and fuels organised immigration crime. "We are already closing the loopholes that allow illegal migrants to work in the UK by extending right to work checks to the gig economy and delivery sector. "Employers who break the law face severe consequences, including fines of up to £60,000 per illegal worker, business closures, licence revocations and prison sentences of up to five years."

It comes after the party said it would also launch the largest military operation in the English Channel since World War Two. Picture: Getty