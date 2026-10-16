The councillor said she was “angry” at the remarks and insisted people with racist views had “no place” in Reform.

Reform UK's Laila Cunningham has claimed the party is being held to a “higher standard” than its political rivals. Picture: Global

By Georgia Rowe

Reform’s Laila Cunningham has said the party is being held to a “higher standard” than its rivals, after councillors were filmed making racist comments in an undercover investigation.

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The right-wing party is facing several allegations from the ITV documentary, Undercover: A Year in Reform, which was clandestinely filmed by a reporter working in the party's press office. Speaking on LBC, Laila Cunningham said she was “angry” at the remarks and insisted people with racist views had “no place” in Reform. However, she argued that attributing the views of several people to Reform’s entire membership amounted to “guilt by association”. Ms Cunningham said Reform should face scrutiny over its councils, spending and candidates - but claimed the same level of attention was not routinely directed at Labour, the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and Greens. “There’s a difference between higher expectations and different rules,” she said. Read more: Reform MP accuses officials of being 'chauvinistic' and Farage 'protects racist' candidate in bombshell undercover footage Read more: Reform councillors filmed making racist comments and saying the King should be beheaded for being 'a Muslim'

The councillor also criticised what she described as a culture in which Reform supporters and candidates are labelled racist simply because of their political affiliation. She claimed some prospective candidates had been deterred from standing over fears for their jobs and children, and warned political debate was becoming “a democracy where people are frightened to express a perfectly lawful political opinion”. Ms Cunningham called for journalists to apply the same investigative methods across all parties, saying: “Go undercover in Labour, go undercover in the Conservatives, in the Lib Dems, and go undercover in Reform.” She added that the actions of a small number of councillors should not define the party’s wider membership. “We have 2,500 councillors. Three do not represent all of them,” she said. “I will not accept being judged for somebody else’s views.”

Ms Cunningham argued that attributing the views of several people to Reform’s entire membership amounted to “guilt by association”. Picture: Carl Court/Getty