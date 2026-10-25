At a speech on Monday, Robert Jenrick will unveil a rival "teal" budget book setting out the different choices Reform would make

Robert Jenrick will unveil more than 60 job-creating policies to kickstart the economy as part of Reform UK’s Economic Rescue Plan, the party says. Picture: Justin Ng/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Reform UK has set out a raft of measures it says will create jobs ahead of the Budget on Wednesday, including approving the Rosebank oil field and returning to imperial measurements.

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Nigel Farage's party said it would approve the North Sea oil drilling project in a bid to boost the British economy, along with approving new runways and Heathrow and Gatwick airports. In the wide-ranging package of pledges, Reform's treasury spokesperson Robert Jenrick will also outline plans to slash regulation. This will include scrapping environmental protections, cutting the affordable housing requirement for new developments, and re-legalise the use of imperial measurements. Read more: Rachel Reeves' tax double-whammy killed the Saturday job. Will John Healey bring it back? Read more: Robert Jenrick refuses to condemn 'racist' 'Nigerian scammer' remarks about Kemi Badenoch by Reform ally

Reform says the pledges will help create more jobs. Picture: Stephen Chung/Alamy

Robert Jenrick, Reform’s Treasury spokesman, said: “Everything reported so far suggests this will be a 'mañana' budget’, with John Healey dodging the tough decisions our country needs. “We can’t continue like this. The country can’t wait ten years for Andy Burnham to work out a plan – we need action now. “Reform would bring forward more than 60 job-creating measures in our first budget to kickstart the economy. These common-sense policies cost the taxpayer nothing – it’s a no-brainer. “Reform UK has the plan to make the economy work again: spend less, tax less, borrow less and finally put the British people first." The Conservatives called for measures including the approval of Rosebank, the end of Labour’s ban on new North Sea licences and the scrapping of the energy profits levy on oil and gas firms.

John Healey will give his Budget speech on Wednesday. Picture: PA Images/Alamy