Reform plan to 'bring back imperial measurements' as party announces list of pledges it says will create jobs
At a speech on Monday, Robert Jenrick will unveil a rival "teal" budget book setting out the different choices Reform would make
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Reform UK has set out a raft of measures it says will create jobs ahead of the Budget on Wednesday, including approving the Rosebank oil field and returning to imperial measurements.
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Nigel Farage's party said it would approve the North Sea oil drilling project in a bid to boost the British economy, along with approving new runways and Heathrow and Gatwick airports.
In the wide-ranging package of pledges, Reform's treasury spokesperson Robert Jenrick will also outline plans to slash regulation.
This will include scrapping environmental protections, cutting the affordable housing requirement for new developments, and re-legalise the use of imperial measurements.
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Robert Jenrick, Reform’s Treasury spokesman, said: “Everything reported so far suggests this will be a 'mañana' budget’, with John Healey dodging the tough decisions our country needs.
“We can’t continue like this. The country can’t wait ten years for Andy Burnham to work out a plan – we need action now.
“Reform would bring forward more than 60 job-creating measures in our first budget to kickstart the economy. These common-sense policies cost the taxpayer nothing – it’s a no-brainer.
“Reform UK has the plan to make the economy work again: spend less, tax less, borrow less and finally put the British people first."
The Conservatives called for measures including the approval of Rosebank, the end of Labour’s ban on new North Sea licences and the scrapping of the energy profits levy on oil and gas firms.
Shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie said: “Working families need lower energy bills. They were promised £300 off by Labour at the last election, but in reality they have risen by £367.
“Yet instead of taking the tough decisions needed to get costs down for everyone, John Healey is contemplating another bailout for Benefits Street, leaving hardworking families high and dry.”
But Liberal Democrat energy spokeswoman Pippa Heylings said: “Families are facing skyrocketing energy bills because gas and oil prices are soaring yet again – but approving Rosebank would do nothing to change that.
“The Conservatives and Reform have their fingers in their ears to that reality – and now Andy Burnham might be about to join them.
“Liberal Democrats recognise that we are going to need gas and oil for decades to come as part of the transition to cleaner energy, but this Government needs to learn from the Conservatives’ failure and genuinely move us away from our dependence on oil and gas."