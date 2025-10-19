An academic who has influenced Donald Trump’s US administration has become a senior adviser to Nigel Farage, Reform UK has announced.

Cambridge University’s James Orr was described as “a brilliant academic, theologian, thinker” by Reform’s head of policy Zia Yusuf.

Mr Yusuf announced the associate professor of the history of religion at Cambridge had joined Reform in a post on social media site X.

The senior Reform figure added: “He has been a bastion of common sense and patriotism at Cambridge University.

“He has become a close friend, and is someone who I believe will have a pivotal role in shaping the future of this country.”

