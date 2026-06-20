In a lengthy Facebook post, Cllr Gemma Painter said she "sincerely apologised" to anyone "offended, hurt or felt disrespected".

Cllrs Lillian Rogers and Gemma Painter posing with the banner amid the Makerfield By-Election. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

A Reform UK councillor who was pictured with a sign saying “I would rather vote for Jimmy Savile than vote for Labour” has apologised for a "moment of incredible naive stupidity".

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The image which circulated on social media shows Wigan councillors Lillian Rogers and Gemma Painter posing with the banner while out supporting Rob Kenyon’s bid to win the Makerfield By-Election. In a lengthy Facebook post, Cllr Painter said she "sincerely apologised" to anyone "offended, hurt or felt disrespected". "To any of this monsters victims who may have seen the post I am sorry for any distress caused this was never my intention," she added. Savile, who died in 2011, was uncovered as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders, preying on women and children in hospitals and schools over many decades. The other councillor in the image also apologised for her role in the picture saying she “failed to realise the context at the time”.

Photos show Cllrs Lillian Rogers and Gemma Painter posing with the banner while out supporting Rob Kenyon’s bid to win the Makerfield By-Election. Picture: Social Media

FULL STATEMENT FROM CLLR GEMMA PAINTER By now many of you will have seen the pictures of myself & a fellow councillor taken with a member of the public holding a board displaying a sentiment that I do not wish to repeat or indeed support. I’d like to claim that it’s fabricated, but that would be untrue.

In reality it was a moment of incredible naive stupidity!

Having briefly glanced at the sign I simply thought “when your being associated with Monsters like that Starmer really is done” I then shared it online amongst a group of other pictures which was a mistake, a lack of attention and judgement on my part. I was completely horrified as soon as the true nature of the message was brought to my attention at which point I immediately removed the post, but sadly the damage was done, by then the images had already been shared or copied & widely distributed. I make no excuse or justification for this and simply want to apologise. To any one that I offended, hurt or felt disrespected I sincerely apologise. To any of this monsters victims who may have seen the post I am sorry for any distress caused this was never my intention. Finally for those that came to my support because they expected better of me I am sorry for letting you down.



Savile is one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders. Picture: Alamy

Cllr Rogers also apologised for her role in the picture saying she “failed to realise the context at the time” and blamed a local resident who had a homemade sign. In a message on Facebook, posted shortly after the polls closed in the by-election, Cllr Rogers explained how she didn’t understand the context, that it had been a long day and that she was disappointed in her own naivety, she said “Over the last few days, there has been significant discussion regarding a photograph taken during campaigning for the Makerfield by-election. I feel it is important to address this directly and honestly. “The photograph was taken at the end of a long day of canvassing. We stopped to speak with a supportive local resident who asked for a quick picture with a homemade sign. “While I saw the sign at the time, I want to be absolutely clear: I completely failed to realise its sickening implications or context. In the rush of a busy campaign day, it was viewed as entirely innocent, and I did not comprehend the true, disgusting meaning behind it. “Had I understood the implication for even a second, I would never have associated myself with it or agreed to be photographed. “The wording on that sign is utterly indefensible, and I completely condemn it. I am deeply sorry for any distress this situation has caused to anyone who has seen it, and I am incredibly disappointed in my own naivety in allowing myself to be compromised in this way. “This matter is now being dealt with internally. My focus remains entirely on moving forward and working hard for the residents of Shevington, Lower Ground, Moor, and Appley Bridge.” Cllr Rogers was elected to the ward of Shevington with Lower Ground and Moor at the council elections in May, and now holds the position of "Vice Chairman - Fair Opportunities for All: Health and Social Care Scrutiny”.