A union has branded the leader of the "flagship" Reform UK council as "captain chaos" after councillor suspensions created a "threat to public safety".

Reform UK took control of Kent County Council (KCC) in May but have since suspended nine councillors. The affected councillors include the chair and vice-chair of the Kent and Medway Fire Authority which has left it in "disarray", the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has said. Former chairman of the Fire Authority Brian Black, along with Robert Ford, Paul Thomas and Oliver Bradshaw, have all been kicked out of Reform UK. Isabella Kemp, who was vice-chair, was suspended last week ahead of a full council meeting. Steve Wright, the FBU general secretary, called for the KCC administration to "get a grip" of the structures which appear to have broken down.

Kent's Fire and Rescue chief executive cannot sanction large spending without the Fire Authority, which is currently missing key members. Mr Wright said: "This situation is a shambles and a threat to public safety. Without sound governance, fire and rescue services will not be able to do their jobs properly. "The public has a right to expect that its emergency services are accountable to them and their elected representatives. At the moment, the structures for that have broken down in Kent. "It's time for the council administration to get a grip." The FBU says that local union representatives have written to the KCC leader Linden Kemkaran asking for a meeting but have not received a response. With a budget of more than £2.5 billion, Ms Kemkaran has called KCC is a "shop window" for what Reform UK could do if it ran the country. 'Deeply worrying' Joe Weir, an FBU executive council member for the South East, said: "Kent firefighters work round the clock to keep the public safe. The least they deserve is political leadership that functions. "Since Reform took over the council in May, we have seen a deeply worrying lack of care and diligence. The FBU has written to Linden Kemkaran, or 'captain chaos' as she is becoming known, to ask for a meeting, but nothing has been forthcoming. "The FBU will continue to defend the safety and welfare of firefighters, as well as the safety of the public." In a speech in the council chamber last Thursday, Ms Kemkaran drew parallels between the recent suspensions and her son's army training. "Some had quit because they couldn't hack it, others have been thrown out for bad behaviour, because they weren't good enough or they weren't team players - not up to the challenge or were simply unable or unwilling to accept discipline," she said.