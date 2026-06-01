The polling revealed that members believe Nigel Farage would be a leader who would do the most for working people

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage poses for pictures in St Helens. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Reform UK is now as popular as Labour among trade union members, new polling has shown.

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The two parties have tied on 28 per cent support among trade union members, as Sir Keir Starmer's party has been hit with a 20 point drop in support since the 2024 election. Reform beat Labour among members of the GMB and Unite - Labour's two biggest union donors. The polling revealed that members believe Nigel Farage would be a leader who would do the most for working people. Despite this, Sir Keir pulled ahead when he was polled against Mr Farage. The Reform leader said the findings showed Sir Keir's party is “no longer the party of the patriotic working class”. Mr Farage said: “That mantle now belongs to Reform, who are the party of those who work hard but for whom the system doesn’t work.” Read More: Labour reports 'Russian hack of Nigel Farage’s phone and bank account' to police Read More: Travel chaos looms: Last-gasp talks to avert London Underground strikes this week

Sir Keir Starmer tours a factory floor in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Picture: Getty

This comes as Labour lost hundreds of seats from traditional working-class areas to Reform during May's local elections. Cabinet ministers including foreign secretary Yvette Cooper, energy secretary Ed Miliband, defence secretary John Healey, and culture secretary Lisa Nandy are currently in seats threatened by Reform. Mr Farage has backed policies such as steel nationalisation and reopening Welsh coal mines in a bid to seek favour with traditional Labour voters. He also claimed he wanted to seek a "sensible relationship" with unions. Union leaders have slammed Sir Keir's cut to winter fuel allowance and net zero policies - citing that as the reason for dwindling Labour support. Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, said the findings of the survey by JL Partners via The Times, were "damning but not surprising".

A man holds a Save Our Steel placard outside British Steel Scunthorpe. Picture: Getty