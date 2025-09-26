He was a member of the European Parliament, having been originally elected for Ukip

Ex-Reform UK leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, leaving the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

The former leader of Reform UK in Wales has admitted making pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament for cash.

On Friday, Nathan Gill, 52, of Anglesey, North Wales, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to eight counts of bribery on dates between December 6 2018 and July 18 2019. His activities were said to include making pro-Russian statements about events in Ukraine in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets, such as 112 Ukraine. Prosecutor Mark Heywood KC said the offences related to Gill's time as a member of the European Parliament, having been originally elected for the UK Independence Party (UKIP). He remained an elected member of the European Parliament until the UK left the union in 2020 and also served on the Welsh National Assembly for part of that period, the court was told.

Ex-Reform UK leader in Wales, Nathan Gill pleaded guilty to eight bribery charges while an elected member of the European Parliament. Picture: Alamy

The bribery offences related to Gill’s association with pro-Russian Oleg Voloshyn, who had been a Ukrainian government official before 2014, Mr Heywood said. Mr Voloshyn, who also became member of the Ukrainian Parliament, had links to media outlets such as 112 Ukraine with which his wife was associated, the court heard. Gill’s activities emerged in WhatsApp messages on his phone after he was stopped at Manchester Airport on September 13 2021 under the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019. The messages revealed communication between Gill and Mr Voloshyn of an “agreement to receive money in connection with his performance in his duties as a member of the European Parliament”, Mr Heywood said. They included “posing questions for the consideration of (the European) parliament, making contact with senior officials of the European Commission at the parliament, arranging for events and making statements”, the prosecutor told the court. Gill denied one charge of conspiracy to commit bribery during the hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Ex-Reform UK leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, leaves the Old Bailey in central London. Picture: Alamy

Mr Heywood said the guilty pleas to the other eight bribery charges were “satisfactory” because they reflected the criminal activities. Defence barrister Peter Wright KC acknowledged Gill was facing a substantial jail sentence, but asked for bail for the married father-of-five before his next hearing. Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb granted conditional bail as she set a sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey on November 21. The senior judge said: “This is a serious matter. Nathan Gill has admitted having asked questions, made statements and carried out other activities in or connected with the European Parliament in support of pro-Russian parties in the Ukraine conflict.” She added that he had pleaded guilty on the “full facts” as disclosed by the Crown. Gill was first elected as a Ukip member of the European Parliament in 2014 and his role ended when the UK left the EU in 2020 – at which point he was an MEP for the Brexit Party. The defendant led Reform UK’s 2021 Welsh Parliament election campaign but is no longer a member of the party.