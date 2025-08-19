Metro mayor Luke Campbell has been accused of misleading residents with a new website to promote a £1 million community fund. Picture: X/@luke11campbell

By Flaminia Luck

One of Reform UK's metro mayors has been accused of misleading residents with a new website to promote a £1 million community fund.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Luke Campbell, Mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire and Olympic boxing champion, launched his fund last week with a website that invites locals to submit projects for consideration. But a Lib Dem councillor has accused Mr Campbell of using the website to harvest data for his Reform UK party, and of failing to get the appropriate sign-offs for his fund. In a video posted on his social media at the weekend, the mayor said: "Exciting news. We have a £1 million community fund. "This is a million pounds every year, for the next four years. "I want to hand over the decision to the people of this region. Please tell me where you want to see this money being spent. It's all down to you."

🚨I am announcing a £1M Community Fund for Hull and East Yorkshire.



YOU will decide what and where the £1M is spent.



Click the link below to submit your proposal.



➡️ https://t.co/GIMnBWAKsW pic.twitter.com/Z4uzChrZ1Y — Luke Campbell MBE (@luke11campbell) August 16, 2025

'Serious breach of trust' Writing on X, councillor Tom Astell said that, although the website lukeasksyou.com carries Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority branding, it is actually promoted by Reform UK. Mr Astell said: "Your personal data goes to the party - not the Authority." The councillor said: "And the £1m fund? It doesn't exist. "It has never been through the Combined Authority Executive Board. No decision. No approval.

Something very concerning is happening in Hull & East Yorkshire. The new Reform UK Mayor has launched a website for a “£1m Community Fund.” Here’s why residents should be worried 👇 1/10 — Cllr Tom Astell (@tomastell) August 17, 2025

"It's not even clear if the Combined Authority actually has the ability or monies available for such a fund." Mr Astell said any spending of more than £250,000 has to be approved by the executive board as a "key decision". He said: "So residents are being invited to pitch ideas for a fund that hasn't been agreed - while handing their data to a political party. "This is a serious breach of trust. Public branding. Party data collection. A non-existent fund. Residents deserve honesty." Read more: Dad found dead behind shed after freak chainsaw accident - two days after wife reported him missing Read more: 'Every system that should have helped me failed': Victim slams police response after being attacked for confronting shoplifters

The mayor's office has been approached for comment. Picture: Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority

Mr Astell, who represents a ward in town of Beverley on East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said he has written to the combined authority's interim chief executive Mark Rogers about his concerns. He said: "Public office is a public trust. Hull & East Yorkshire deserves honesty, not smoke and mirrors." Mr Campbell was elected in May 2024, becoming one of two Reform metro mayors, along with Dame Andrea Jenkyns in Greater Lincolnshire. He won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics before embarking on a successful pro boxing career. The mayor's office has been approached by LBC for a comment.