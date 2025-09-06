Dame Andrea Jenkyns walked out on stage at Reform UK's party conference singing her own self-written song 'Insomniac'.

The Mayor for Greater Lincolnshire came out in a blue, sequinned jumpsuit with a bedazzled Union Jack broach before bursting into her song 'Insomniac' on the first day of the conference held in Birmingham.

She said: “Are this awful Labour government giving you sleepless nights as well?," adding she co-wrote the song 20 years ago with a friend.

Her website says she is a soprano who has been singing since her childhood.

Ms Jenkyns also recorded a pop album named Ilyis back in 2006.