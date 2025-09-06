WATCH: Reform mayor performs self-written song at party conference in bizarre stunt
Dame Andrea Jenkyns walked out on stage at Reform UK's party conference singing her own self-written song 'Insomniac'.
Listen to this article
The Mayor for Greater Lincolnshire came out in a blue, sequinned jumpsuit with a bedazzled Union Jack broach before bursting into her song 'Insomniac' on the first day of the conference held in Birmingham.
She said: “Are this awful Labour government giving you sleepless nights as well?," adding she co-wrote the song 20 years ago with a friend.
Her website says she is a soprano who has been singing since her childhood.
Ms Jenkyns also recorded a pop album named Ilyis back in 2006.
Not had enough cringe today?— 👑 Nullen, Biscuit Overlord. (@Nullen80) September 5, 2025
Here's Andrea Jenkyns forgetting she's not Katherine Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/8LTRFg8WWH
Read more: Reform boss praises Tommy Robinson for work on grooming gangs - but vows he will never join party
Read more: Nigel Farage U-turns again as he confirms women asylum seekers would be deported back to Taliban
Elsewhere at conference, party leader Nigel Farage welcomed former Conservative culture secretary Nadine Dorries on to the stage.
Mr Farage said Reform was keen to address its weakness of a lack of government experience.
He said: "I'm pleased to welcome today to the stage a woman who was served in cabinet as culture secretary, a woman who was sold three-and-a-half million books, a woman who has been on I'm a Celebrity, someone from the real world who's worked their way up, been incredibly successful, who actually crosses the boundaries from politician into celebrity."