Mayor Luke Campbell of Hull and East Yorkshire told LBC he “can’t wait for the police to come to a conclusion.”

Hull and East Yorkshire mayor Luke Campbell during a mayor's Q&A during the Reform UK party's annual conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 6, 2025. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Taylor-Brown

The Reform Mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire has exclusively told LBC allegations against him of cyber flashing are "just political point scoring” and that he “can’t wait for the police to come to a conclusion.”

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The allegations emerged last month after a former female colleague accused the Olympic Gold Medal-winning boxer of showing “sexualised and nude images of himself.” Speaking with LBC, Mayor Campbell said: “I strongly deny the allegations. I can’t wait and I’m excited for the police to come to a conclusion, so then we can move forward and I can get my job done. “It’s not stopped me. Business is business. I’ve said this is all nonsense and I strongly deny it.” Reform UK has previously said the images in question came from a “disgruntled former employee attempting to leverage a workplace dispute." Read more: Senior RAF officer to be unveiled as Reform's new defence spokesman Read more: Reform councillor with ties to anti-migrant group charged with 12 counts of rape

Luke Campbell MBE and Nigel Farage surrounded by pyrotechnics on stage after the former was announced as the Hull and East Yorkshire. Picture: Milo Chandler/Alamy

The images were featured on the front cover of a gay magazine Mr Campbell had undertaken a photo shoot for following the 2012 Olympics. Last week, the three Labour MPs for Hull; Dame Diana Johnson, Emma Hardy and Karl Turner, released a joint letter calling on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to suspend the former boxer. The MPs said they “praised the bravery of those who had come forward” adding that “we would have expected Reform UK to have taken some sort of action." In response, Mayor Campbell told LBC “Two of them are former barristers who supposedly champion the justice system. “For them to jump to silly conclusions with no facts or evidence is just political point scoring. It’s quite shameful what they’ve done.”

Luke Campbell was crowned Hull Mayor last year, after the Olympic boxer joined Nigel Farage's Party. Picture: Milo Chandler/Alamy