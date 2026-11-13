Reform Mayor accused of cyber flashing insists allegations against him 'just political point scoring'
Mayor Luke Campbell of Hull and East Yorkshire told LBC he “can’t wait for the police to come to a conclusion.”
The Reform Mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire has exclusively told LBC allegations against him of cyber flashing are "just political point scoring” and that he “can’t wait for the police to come to a conclusion.”
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The allegations emerged last month after a former female colleague accused the Olympic Gold Medal-winning boxer of showing “sexualised and nude images of himself.”
Speaking with LBC, Mayor Campbell said: “I strongly deny the allegations. I can’t wait and I’m excited for the police to come to a conclusion, so then we can move forward and I can get my job done.
“It’s not stopped me. Business is business. I’ve said this is all nonsense and I strongly deny it.”
Reform UK has previously said the images in question came from a “disgruntled former employee attempting to leverage a workplace dispute."
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The images were featured on the front cover of a gay magazine Mr Campbell had undertaken a photo shoot for following the 2012 Olympics.
Last week, the three Labour MPs for Hull; Dame Diana Johnson, Emma Hardy and Karl Turner, released a joint letter calling on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to suspend the former boxer.
The MPs said they “praised the bravery of those who had come forward” adding that “we would have expected Reform UK to have taken some sort of action."
In response, Mayor Campbell told LBC “Two of them are former barristers who supposedly champion the justice system.
“For them to jump to silly conclusions with no facts or evidence is just political point scoring. It’s quite shameful what they’ve done.”
There have been previous claims of a ’toxic’ environment at Hull and East Yorkshire under Luke Campbell’s Mayoralty.
He was elected as the area’s first Mayor in May 2025.
Referencing previous concerns, Mayor Campbell added, “Again, it’s all political point scoring. Come in and speak to the staff. What better source can you get than speaking to the team inside the office?
“Instead of political councillors constantly telling lies in the press and the press just printing. Come and speak to the staff themselves; I welcome you to.”
Mayor Luke Campbell has not been arrested or charged in connection with the allegation.
A Reform UK spokesman told LBC: "Luke firmly denies the allegations.
"They come from a disgruntled employee attempting to leverage a settlement in a meritless workplace dispute."