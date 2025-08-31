Labour has accused Reform of 'stoking anger' over asylum hotels. Picture: LBC, Getty

By Henry Moore

Reform UK has been accused of “stoking anger” over asylum hotels as tensions continue to rise across the country.

Speaking to LBC, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson hit out at Reform’s leadership as she insisted Labour will “bring down” the number of asylum hotels in the UK before the next election. It comes after the Home Office won the right to appeal the closure of an asylum hotel in Epping, Essex, at the centre of a wave of protests. Epping Forest District Council had been granted an interim injunction by the High Court, meaning the town’s Bell Hotel would need to remove all asylum seekers by September 12. But on Friday, the Home Office won its appeal against the decision - allowing asylum seekers to stay at the property for the time being. Read more: 'Parents must do more,' says Phillipson - as new measures launched to boost school attendance

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage slammed the ruling, claiming “illegal migrants have more rights than the British people under Starmer.” Hitting back at Mr Farage, the Education Secretary said: “It's the Conservatives who left us with this terrible mess…Reform are just stoking anger. “We are determined to bring down the use of asylum hotels and close them “That's why we took the decision to challenge the Epping decision. “People in this country have the right to safe and legal protest.” Reform UK has come under fire in recent days for its hardline stance on immigration, including from senior figures in the Church of England. Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said the Reform UK leader, who has promised mass deportations, was not offering a solution to the “big issues” driving people to risk the English Channel crossing.