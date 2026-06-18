The comments drew backlash on social media including from the Education Minister Bridget Phillipson

Sarah Pochin MP made the comments on X. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A Reform MP has sparked an angry backlash after calling on the England World Cup team to keep winning in order to keep women safe from domestic violence.

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Sarah Pochin posted a short speech onto X in which she encouraged the team to keep up their good form at the tournament because domestic violence 'goes through the roof' when England lose. Thomas Tuchel's side beat Croatia 4-2 in their Group L in Dallas on Wednesday evening, but Ms Pochin wrote in her caption: "For the sake of women’s safety we need England to keep winning". The MP for Runcorn & Helsby, in Cheshire, said: "England won the football last night and thank goodness they did. Read more: LIVE: Voters head to polls in Makerfield as crunch by-election begins Read more: 'Take the shackles off': Harry Kane reveals Thomas Tuchel's half-time message which sparked England's 4-2 victory over Croatia

So instead of blaming the men who are the abusers you are blaming the England football team.



You ain't right in the head. — Steven B (@Stevenwblake1) June 18, 2026

"Because on the occasions that they lose their football matches, the incidents of domestic violence go through the roof. "So boys, keep winning." Responding to the post, Labour's Education Minister, Bridget Phillipson wrote: "Men should not beat up women. Full stop. No excuses." One user replied to Ms Pochin: "Good grief Sarah. This is just mental framing - appalling." Another said: "Well intentioned or not, this is one of the most awful and unhelpful things an MP could say. Violence against women and girls is a problem, and a serious one. "It deserves better than this."

Harry Kane helped England get off to a winning start in Dallas. Picture: Getty