Reform MP sparks fury with bizarre tweet urging England to keep winning to prevent domestic violence
The comments drew backlash on social media including from the Education Minister Bridget Phillipson
A Reform MP has sparked an angry backlash after calling on the England World Cup team to keep winning in order to keep women safe from domestic violence.
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Sarah Pochin posted a short speech onto X in which she encouraged the team to keep up their good form at the tournament because domestic violence 'goes through the roof' when England lose.
Thomas Tuchel's side beat Croatia 4-2 in their Group L in Dallas on Wednesday evening, but Ms Pochin wrote in her caption: "For the sake of women’s safety we need England to keep winning".
The MP for Runcorn & Helsby, in Cheshire, said: "England won the football last night and thank goodness they did.
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So instead of blaming the men who are the abusers you are blaming the England football team.— Steven B (@Stevenwblake1) June 18, 2026
You ain't right in the head.
"Because on the occasions that they lose their football matches, the incidents of domestic violence go through the roof.
"So boys, keep winning."
Responding to the post, Labour's Education Minister, Bridget Phillipson wrote: "Men should not beat up women. Full stop. No excuses."
One user replied to Ms Pochin: "Good grief Sarah. This is just mental framing - appalling."
Another said: "Well intentioned or not, this is one of the most awful and unhelpful things an MP could say. Violence against women and girls is a problem, and a serious one.
"It deserves better than this."
One other user commented: "So instead of blaming the men who are the abusers you are blaming the England football team."
It was a celebratory night for the Three Lions as they got off to a flying start at the World Cup.
Harry Kane's first-half double, which saw him equal Gary Lineker’s record of ten World Cup goals for England, twice put them in front, only for Croatia to hit back on both occasions after some questionable defending.
LBC has contacted Reform UK for comment.