Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claims his phone was hacked by Russia. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Reform UK MP has doubled down on Nigel Farage's claim that £5m "gift" was “illegally” obtained, after the party’s leader claimed a Russian hack was behind the disclosure.

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The £5 million gift, donated by Thailand-based crypto-entrepreneur Christopher Harborne, saw Farage previously claim it was a reward for Brexit campaigning, later attributing the donation to security - was handed to the Reform leader in early 2024. The payment was not disclosed by the MP, with Farage insisting the donation took place before he stepped into the role as the MP for Clacton and was therefore not obligated to declare the information. The £5m donation was discovered following a Guardian investigation, with Farage insisting it was a "purely private" donation and "wasn't political in any sense at all". It comes after Robert Jenrick was seen to defend his party's leader when he spoke with Ben Kentish on Sunday. Read more: Reform MP defends 'misogynistic' posts by Makerfield candidate branding Carol Vorderman comments 'inappropriate' Read more: Labour’s new stealth tax on packaging will raise £2bn - but consumers are the ones footing the bill, writes Iain Dale

Forensic analysis of Mr Farage’s phone by “counter-espionage experts” indicated that “hostile state actors, almost certainly linked to Moscow, had used ‘spear phishing’ tactics to compromise his phone, email and bank accounts”. Mr Farage told the Mail on Sunday: “These actions by Russia are deeply concerning and highlight the threat they pose to British security.” But the Reform leader is under growing pressure to provide evidence for his claim, made amid intensifying scrutiny over the £5 million gift. Reform MP Danny Kruger on Monday said he did not know whether Mr Farage had reported the incident to the police or the National Cyber Security Centre, but said information about his finances must have been accessed through illegal means. Mr Kruger said: “It is clearly outrageous that a private gift made completely legitimately before Nigel was a politician, with no expectation of it being a public matter, should have been leaked.

'Further questions for (Nigel) Farage over funding of £1.4m house purchase' Guardian newspaper headline. Picture: Alamy

“The only way that could have happened is that somebody has behaved illegally, somebody has obtained private information about Nigel’s finances. “I think there does need to be some kind of investigation into that. I’m not sure how he will want to do it.” Mr Farage has been urged to pass any evidence to the security services. The National Cyber Security Centre is not aware of a report from Mr Farage related to a suspected cyber incident, it is understood. A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Russian interference in our politics s incredibly serious and all political parties have a responsibility to challenge it head on and ensure any potential instances of foreign interference are investigated. “Given the seriousness of these claims, Nigel Farage needs to reassure the public that he’s reported this to the security services.

Reform Party Leader Nigel Farage canvassing in Jaywick, by Clacton-on-Sea,, Essex. Picture: Alamy