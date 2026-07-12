Devon and Cornwall Police announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man on Saturday

The 78-year-old former Tory MP and Reform spokeswoman was discovered in her Dartmoor home with serious injuries on Thursday just before midday. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Reform MPs are being given round the clock security protection as police continue their murder investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe.

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Police outside the house of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor, Dartmoor. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage visited Dartmoor to lay flowers for Miss Widdecombe, as he claimed the attack appeared to be "premeditated" and warned that the world was "more dangerous than it's ever been" for public officials. He added Reform had gone through its emails to check for patterns of abuse directed at Ms Widdecombe, but had not been able to find anything. The attack is not being treated as terrorism and investigators are keeping an "open mind" as to a potential motive. Farage told reporters; “It could be an individual with a grudge. It could be somebody with serious problems. I just personally think the idea of a burglary... It just makes no sense to me at all. No sense to me at all.”

Farage. Picture: LBC

It comes days after Farage triggered a by-election in his Clacton constituency, claiming in his MP resignation speech that he was the most "physically and verbally attacked public figure or politician of modern times” but that he had been denied publicly-funded security. On Friday, Farage described Ms Widdecombe’s death as “a terrible reflection on modern Britain”. He added: “And I do fear that for anybody in public life, or especially the political space, things have become even more dangerous to them.” On Saturday, a 28-year-old white British man was arrested at an address in South Yorkshire on Saturday on suspicion of murder.

Ann Widdecombe gave her life to public service.



My tribute after the upsetting news today. pic.twitter.com/5Sh2FWjSH7 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 10, 2026