Reform MPs given 24h security after Ann Widdecombe's death
Devon and Cornwall Police announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man on Saturday
Reform MPs are being given round the clock security protection as police continue their murder investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe.
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The 78-year-old former Tory MP and Reform spokeswoman was discovered in her Dartmoor home with serious injuries on Thursday just before midday.
A murder investigation is underway, with Devon and Cornwall Police announcing the arrest of a 28-year-old man on Saturday.
Following her death, Reform UK MPs are being given 24h security protection, the Mail on Sunday reports.
The security is being paid for by the party and was offered for fear of similar attacks.
Read more: Man, 28, arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion of murder following death of Ann Widdecombe
Read more: Everything we know so far about the murder of Ann Widdecombe
On Saturday, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage visited Dartmoor to lay flowers for Miss Widdecombe, as he claimed the attack appeared to be "premeditated" and warned that the world was "more dangerous than it's ever been" for public officials.
He added Reform had gone through its emails to check for patterns of abuse directed at Ms Widdecombe, but had not been able to find anything.
The attack is not being treated as terrorism and investigators are keeping an "open mind" as to a potential motive.
Farage told reporters; “It could be an individual with a grudge. It could be somebody with serious problems. I just personally think the idea of a burglary... It just makes no sense to me at all. No sense to me at all.”
It comes days after Farage triggered a by-election in his Clacton constituency, claiming in his MP resignation speech that he was the most "physically and verbally attacked public figure or politician of modern times” but that he had been denied publicly-funded security.
On Friday, Farage described Ms Widdecombe’s death as “a terrible reflection on modern Britain”.
He added: “And I do fear that for anybody in public life, or especially the political space, things have become even more dangerous to them.”
On Saturday, a 28-year-old white British man was arrested at an address in South Yorkshire on Saturday on suspicion of murder.
Ann Widdecombe gave her life to public service.— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 10, 2026
My tribute after the upsetting news today. pic.twitter.com/5Sh2FWjSH7
Devon & Cornwall Police said it was supported by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police who carried out the arrest on behalf of the force.
In a statement, the force said: "At this time, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism related incident and as a force we retain primacy of the investigation.
Officers believe the former MP was attacked inside her home at 12:30pm on Wednesday, 8 July.
Police were called to her home in Dartmoor by the ambulance service a day later at around 11.40am on Thursday 9 July.
On Friday, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
He has since been released from custody and is no longer part of the investigation.