The Reform UK leader hit out at Mr Burnham for ignoring his party which 'led over 300 national opinion polls and represents thousands of councillors and millions of Britons across the country'

Nigel Farage quit as MP for Clacton to stand in the ensuing by-election after questions mounted about a separate £5 million gift he received. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Reform MPs are unhappy that Nigel Farage has not been invited to social care reform talks, but his resignation as MP means he would be unable to attend.

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PM Andy Burnham has pledged to “put everything I’ve got” into fixing adult social care. Picture: Getty

However, due to Mr Farage’s resignation as MP at the end of June, he would not be able to attend the talks regardless. The Reform UK leader announced he would quit and trigger a by-election amid mounting pressure over unregistered donations of cash and support. He is facing a parliamentary standards investigation over a £5 million gift from Reform donor Christopher Harborne before becoming an MP, and a potential further probe after reports of undeclared funding for security and staffing in the year before he was elected, provided by long-term ally George Cottrell.

Due to Mr Farage’s resignation as MP at the end of June, he would not be able to attend the talks regardless. Picture: Getty

Andy Burnham has pledged to “put everything I’ve got” into fixing adult social care, as he extended an invite to party leaders to work with him to tackle the problem “head-on”. A spokesman for the Conservative Party said Ms Badenoch is unable to attend the meeting but that shadow health secretary Stuart Andrew will do so in her place. A party source criticised the short-notice invite, suggesting: “It’s almost like it’s only being done for show.” Sir Ed Davey confirmed later on X that he will attend the meeting via Zoom. Mr Burnham has previously stressed that, as Prime Minister, he wants to have “cross-party talks, to build that spirit of collaboration from the start” on the issue, while acknowledging that change would “take time”. He has also repeatedly vowed to expend “whatever political capital I have” on fixing the system, warning the NHS “will collapse” otherwise.

Mr Burnham has accused previous governments from shying away from the problems within the social care sector. Picture: Alamy

Ahead of his speech in London on Wednesday, he insisted the time for “playing politics” on the issue is over, “when the human cost of that means carers struggling, families paying the price and our NHS buckling under the strain”. He said: “Last week I said we needed a different kind of politics: problem-solving, not point-scoring. Nowhere is that more urgent than social care. “For decades, governments have kicked this issue down the road because they’ve seen it as too risky, too difficult, and too complicated. “Politicians might have different views, but I’m serious about fixing this issue and to do that, we have to find common ground and listen to others to find a way forward.” He said reform of the sector “comes down to a choice”, adding: “We can carry on passing the problem to the next generation, or we can face it head-on and work together to build a care system that gives people dignity, security and the support they deserve. “This is about bringing back hope that we can finally fix the difficult issues that have been ignored for too long, and making Britain believe again. “That’s why I’m making this choice and I’m prepared to put everything I’ve got behind it.”

Mr Burnham has invited Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch (pictured) and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey to meet with him on Wednesday to discuss the issue. Picture: Alamy