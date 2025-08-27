Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage (right) and MSP Graham Simpson at a press conference at Macdonald Houstoun House, in Uphall, Broxburn, West Lothian, to announce Mr Simpson's defection to Reform UK. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

By Alice Padgett

Scottish Tory MSP Graham Simpson has defected to Reform UK, Nigel Farage has announced at a press conference.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Addressing the decision to leave the party he joined at the age of 15, Mr Simpson said it was a “wrench”. Speaking at a press conference in Broxburn, West Lothian, the new Reform MSP said: “It’s fair to say that some of you won’t be surprised to see me here, given that the Scottish Tories have been touting my name as a potential defector for months now.

Graham Simpson during a debate in the Scottish Parliament. Picture: Getty

“So today, I’m giving them what they want, but perhaps not for the reasons that they think “Leaving the party that I first joined when I was 15 is an enormous wrench, and I’ve been through a lot of soul searching in the past few weeks.” Mr Simpson said he decided to join Reform UK to “create something new, exciting and lasting”. The former Tory MSP said: “I’ve joined Reform because we have the chance to create something new, exciting and lasting that puts the needs of people over the system, that asks what is going wrong how we can fix it.” He added he thought Reform could “help” to remove the SNP from office after 19 years in power. The former frontbencher was elected in 2016.

Graham Simpson has been a Scottish Conservative party member since he was 15 years old. Picture: Alamy

This comes as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage unveiled his party's plans to tackle illegal migration at a press conference at London Oxford Airport with Reform chairman Zia Yusuf on Tuesday. Mr Farage said that Britain would leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) if he won the next election “no ifs, no buts” in order to carry out mass deportations of migrants and asylum seekers. The British Bill of Rights would replace the Human Rights Act, which enshrines the convention in law, under Reform's plans. This would only apply to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK. Sir Keir Starmer has blasted Nigel Farage as “not serious” as he condemned the pledge.

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC