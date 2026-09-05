The Reform spokesperson told LBC that incriminating footage of Nigel Farage may have been edited

Nadine Dorries speaking to LBC during the Reform UK National Conference. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Clark

Reform spokesperson Nadine Dorries has said that incriminating footage of Nigel Farage appearing to engage with a potential American party donor may have been “spliced and edited” by reporters.

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Speaking with LBC’s Matt Frei, Ms Dorries said: “That video will also have to be examined. Who knows, it may just be like the BBC video with Trump's speech, which we saw was spliced and edited. I think you may find this video has also been subjected to the same treatment.” This statement was in response to the ongoing row over whether Reform broke campaign laws following an undercover investigation by Verbatim, published by Channel 4. Reform Leader Nigel Farage was filmed appearing to celebrate an arrangement for a British man to donate to the party via funds provided by his American father. It is illegal for parties to accept donations from outside of the UK. Ms Dorries told LBC that she believes the footage could be similar to BBC Panorama's footage of President Donald Trump on January 6. The outlet has been accused of editing the footage to make it appear as if the president was directly inciting violence. Read More: Nigel Farage was just being polite to potential donors, insists Robert Jenrick amid undercover sting row Read more: 'No illegal transaction occurred' and top aides were 'entrapped': Farage breaks silence on Reform UK foreign funding sting

'You may find this video has been subjected to the same treatment.'



Nadine Dorries compares Reform's donations sting to Trump's Panorama edit. pic.twitter.com/eh9WIBNpcP — LBC (@LBC) September 5, 2026

Mr Farage previously told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “The party has broken no laws. The party has taken no dodgy money.” He accused the undercover reporters of engaging in “entrapment.” A spokesperson for Verbatim Investigations said the investigation was carried out "to the highest journalistic standards". Channel 4 has been contacted for further comment. When asked for comment, Reform UK pointed LBC to Mr Farage’s previous statements on the donations row. Reform MP, Robert Jenrick, told LBC on Saturday that Mr Farage was only being polite to people he believed to be potential donors. Mr Farage was not the only person to interact with the undercover reporters. Two Reform members close to Mr Farage, Dan Jukes, a long-serving Farage aide, and James Orr, the party’s head of policy, have stood down pending an internal investigation after being caught on camera discussing an arrangement for an American to fund party polling.