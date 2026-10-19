The comments come in the wake of an undercover sting that revealed sexist views and racist comments captured on camera

By Danielle de Wolfe

Reform UK has 'clearly got a problem' with racism and misogyny, the health minister has told LBC, in the wake of a year-long undercover sting involving the party.

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Admitting he hadn't seen the full documentary but had viewed several clips from the sting aired last night on ITV, Mr McDonald said it was Farage's responsibility to "deal with the problem". "Clearly the party's got a problem and they need to deal with the problem. And I think if someone points out something like that to you, the important thing is that you, first of all, you thank them for pointing it out, and then you deal with it. "And that's not the response that we've seen, so I think they do need to get a grip." The bombshell footage also showed Reform's Director of Communications Ed Sumner, former Nigel Farage adviser Dan Jukes, and a senior press officer discussing comments made by the party's mayoral candidate for Hampshire and the Solent, Dr Chris Parry. In the wake of vetting failures flagged in the documentary, LBC understands that the party has sacked Director of Operations Aaron Lobo. However, LinkedIn posts uploaded by Lobo within the last week suggest he remains within the party, leading the build of a new Broadcast & Digital operations team.

Reform MP Sarah Pochin accused her party's press officers of being chauvinistic, and Nigel Farage is told by an official that he is 'protecting' a 'racist' candidate in bombshell new undercover footage. Picture: ITV Exposure. Picture: ITV