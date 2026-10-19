'Reform need to get a grip': Farage's party 'clearly has a problem' with racism and misogyny, says health minister
The comments come in the wake of an undercover sting that revealed sexist views and racist comments captured on camera
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Reform UK has 'clearly got a problem' with racism and misogyny, the health minister has told LBC, in the wake of a year-long undercover sting involving the party.
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Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Chris McDonald insisted "Clearly people in and around the party have views that are racist and misogynistic".
Highlighting that claims of racism have surfaced "time and again", he added: "Clearly the party has a problem, and we need to deal with the problem".
It comes as Reform face growing criticism over the undercover recordings, conducted as part of the ITV documentary Undercover: A Year in Reform.
The documentary, filmed by activists, depicts members claiming asylum seekers should be put in “concentration camps” and that Muslims could not be British.
In a separate clip, Reform MP Sarah Pochin described the party as “chauvinistic”, adding: “They just exclude you if you’re a woman.”
Read more: Ex-Reform spokesman 'disgusted' after activists filmed making racist and sexist comments
Read more: Reform shouldn’t be judged on ‘a few councillors,’ insists Laila Cunningham - as she admits party ‘branded racist’ over sting
Admitting he hadn't seen the full documentary but had viewed several clips from the sting aired last night on ITV, Mr McDonald said it was Farage's responsibility to "deal with the problem".
"Clearly the party's got a problem and they need to deal with the problem. And I think if someone points out something like that to you, the important thing is that you, first of all, you thank them for pointing it out, and then you deal with it.
"And that's not the response that we've seen, so I think they do need to get a grip."
The bombshell footage also showed Reform's Director of Communications Ed Sumner, former Nigel Farage adviser Dan Jukes, and a senior press officer discussing comments made by the party's mayoral candidate for Hampshire and the Solent, Dr Chris Parry.
In the wake of vetting failures flagged in the documentary, LBC understands that the party has sacked Director of Operations Aaron Lobo.
However, LinkedIn posts uploaded by Lobo within the last week suggest he remains within the party, leading the build of a new Broadcast & Digital operations team.
It comes as one Reform UK councillor and prospective Mayor of London told LBC that her party shouldn’t be judged on the actions of "a few councillors".
Taking calls from LBC listeners, party member Laila Cunningham set out to defend her party in the wake of claims made in relation to the undercover documentary.
"Evidence against three individuals in Reform doesn't automatically establish the culpability of an entire organisation," she insisted.
"Now, because of what a few councillors said, the whole party's being branded racist. And I ask myself, how on earth did we get here?"