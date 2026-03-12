Reform UK would use Palantir’s NHS contract to conduct "Big Brother-style" data sharing for US-style immigration raids, health officials have warned.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting is urging NHS chiefs to take on their software to ensure the health service is "brought into the digital age".

Data analytics company Palantir Technologies won a £330m NHS England contract to deliver the Federated Data Platform in 2023.

But many within the health sector fear Palantir's use in the UK public sector, because its AI tools could enable “data-driven state abuses of power".

A report written by health justice charity Medact said the "highly interoperable nature” of Palantir’s software could be used for US-style ICE raids.

The briefing, released on Thursday, was backed by doctors, lawyers, patients and human rights groups from the No Palantir in the NHS campaign.

It urges trusts and ICBs to "urgently decline" FDP, and for NHS England to terminate the contract.

The charity says that partnering Palantir risks weakening patients’ trust while “driving out locally tailored and trusted data solutions”.

In America, ICE uses Palantir software to analyse governmental data and track people down.

The technology is already used by UK police forces and the Ministry of Defence.

Reform announced plans for a UK version of ICE in February, adding that it would use data-sharing.

A Palantir spokesperson told the Guardian it has “no intention of and no means of using the data in the way that the Medact report is suggesting. To do so would be illegal and in breach of contract".